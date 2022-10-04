Read full article on original website
Related
Deja Vu: Lobos give up double-digit lead in 2nd straight week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team got off to a hot start against Wyoming Saturday night. The Lobos found on each of their two first possessions, however that would be the only scoring for the cherry and silver, as the team watched the 14 point lead slowly go away in a 14-27 loss. The […]
Sports Desk: Lobo basketball to star on national tv games
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in ten years, the Lobos will have all of their conference games on national television. All of UNM’s 18 Mountain West games will be broadcast on either FS1 or CBS Sports Network. “As our program grows you’ll see more marquee opponents,” coach Pitino said. “But, we will call […]
College Football News
Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview
Wyoming vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wyoming (3-3), New Mexico (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
golobos.com
Lobos to Have 19 Games Nationally Televised This Season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday the national television schedule for the conference’s men’s basketball games this season. New Mexico will have all 18 of its conference games broadcast nationally on FS1 or CBS Sports Network, in addition to one non-conference game. It marks the first time in 10 years that every one of the Lobos’ conference games will be available on national television.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
City of Albuquerque working to give online access to the community
An event was a part of an effort to close Albuquerque's digital divide.
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
RELATED PEOPLE
KRQE News 13
Rain continues across New Mexico this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
Southeast Albuquerque fenceline still standing after years of criticism
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From far away, a backyard fence near Carlisle Place and Hermosa Drive, looks like any other in the neighborhood. But if you look closer, you’ll see it’s anything but. The southeast Albuquerque fence completely covers the sidewalk, or where the sidewalk should be, and apparently has for decades. “If I were impaired […]
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
KRQE News 13
Weather prompts shelter advisory for Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon. The weather forced Saturday’s morning launch to be canceled. At 6:29 p.m. Saturday, officials said severe weather is anticipated for the night, and they are asking visitors to seek shelter. The evening glow has been canceled for Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Christopher Weir And Olivia Cumbo
Chris Weir and Olivia Cumbo were married on September 30, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque. The bride is the daughter of David and Marsha Cumbo of Danville, Virginia. The groom is the son of Shannan Diffey of Los Alamos, and Gary Stimson. Chris Weir is a graduate of Los Alamos High School, Class of 2010, and served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2016 while Olivia Cumbo is a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. The couple met in Niagara Falls, NY. Olivia moved to New Mexico in 2019. Later this year, you will find the couple living at their home in Los Alamos with their three cats; Coors, Noel, and Butters. Courtesy photo.
APD: SWAT activated for armed, barricaded individual in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has activated SWAT for a barricaded person on Betts St near Constitution. Details are limited but police say the person is armed. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Special shapes take to the sky on day 6 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta began with a green flag. Balloons and special shapes filled the sky as part of the Special Shape Rodeo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla opening store on Santa Ana Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
TRAFFIC: Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure
Due to police activity, the Montano/Montgomery North Exit 228 is closed.
Shelter in place lifted at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shelter-in-place was ordered Friday night during the Balloon Fiesta’s planned Special Shapes Glowdeo. The order lasted until about 8:10 p.m. A lightning storm sent thousands of visitors scrambling for cover. “We didn’t think the storm was that big at first,” said visitor Ivan Madrid. “We just felt a little bit of […]
311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
Comments / 0