ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Cardinals Fans Leave Game During Phillies' Ninth-Inning Comeback

Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Win with 9th Inning Heroics, Beating Cardinals 6-3

UPDATE: The Phillies scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to down the St. Louis Cardinals on the road, 6-3. They couldn't muster any offense all afternoon until the final frame. The win puts them up to start the three-game series. NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10 will have live updates throughout the evening on the huge playoff series opener.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

How All 30 MLB Teams Finished the 2022 Regular Season

How all 30 MLB teams finished the 2022 regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The gap between baseball’s winners and losers remains wide. That lack of regular-season parity across the league means less competitive games, uncompelling division races and fewer teams and fan bases with postseason aspirations.
MLB
NBC Philadelphia

MLB Teams That Have Won the Most World Series Titles

MLB teams that have won the most World Series titles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MLB season culminates each season with one team receiving the sport’s most coveted prize: “a piece of metal.”. Rob Manfred’s description of the Commissioner’s Trophy doesn’t do it justice, of course....
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Houston, TX
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

2022 World Series Odds for All MLB Postseason Teams

2022 World Series odds for all MLB postseason teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2022 MLB regular season has officially wrapped, and it is time to get into the nitty gritty of the postseason. To start, we will see four three-game Wild Card Series – two in the...
MLB
NBC Philadelphia

What Are the Best 2022 MLB Postseason Player Nicknames?

What are the best 2022 MLB postseason player nicknames? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. OK, so maybe baseball player nicknames aren’t quite what they used to be. It’s hard to compete with the monikers of yesteryear like “The Great Bambino,” “The Say Hey Kid,” “Hammerin Hank” or “The Splendid Splinter.” Or even some from baseball’s modern era like “The Big Unit,” “The Big Hurt” and “Big Papi.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Joe Girardi
NBC Philadelphia

Should the Wild-Card Phillies Shake Up the Bullpen?

Should the Phillies shake up the bullpen? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies’ return to the postseason after an 11-year absence is also the first season in recent memory that the team had a bullpen that could be described as reliable. Considering Phillies relievers had the worst collective ERA in 90 years just two seasons ago, it’s a quantum leap.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy