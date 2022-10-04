ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Minor league baseball draws 30.9M, down from 41.5M in 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Minor league baseball teams combined to draw 30.9 million fans this year, down from 41.5 million in 2019, the last season before COVID-19 and prior to Major League Baseball cutting affiliates. Teams averaged 3,910 this season for 7,908 games, down from an average of...
Murray has 25 points to lead Hawks past Bucks in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points in his Atlanta debut and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 on in the NBA's first game in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf. The teams will play another preseason game on Saturday at...
Bucks to host free open scrimmage Oct. 15

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks will host a free, open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum Saturday, Oct. 15. Free tickets are available now at www.bucks.com/scrimmage. The scrimmage will begin at noon. Doors open at 11 a.m. to ticketed guests. Single game tickets for Bucks regular season home games can...
Community Policy