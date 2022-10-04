ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Retreat, VA

Patrick Henry holds off Rural Retreat on Monday night football

By Kenny Hawkins
 5 days ago

Glade Springs, VA — A rarity for high school football … Rural Retreat and Patrick Henry were playing on a Monday night, this game was schedule for last week but didn’t get played because of the weather

At the half Patrick Henry trailed in this game 14-7… 2nd half they came out ready to play…But check out the defense when Ely Blevins tips it too himself and comes up with this interception…

Indians knew what to do with it…Caleb Roberts keeps and takes off around the end and he would not stop until he reached the endzone for the 67 yard touchdown…Indians led 21-7…

Rebels kept coming though….With 10:37 left in the third, Cameron Goodspeed takes it to the house from 60 yards. 2 point conversion is no good and it’s Rural Retreat 21, Patrick Henry 13.

Later with just over 3 mins to play in the 3rd… Goodspeed this time takes off and scores the 90 yard touchdown…It was tied at 21-all… It would go to overtime tied at 35…

Patrick Henry goes on to win 48-42….

Wasps win Southwest Virginia Bowl over UVA Wise

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Highland Cavaliers returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown on Saturday afternoon, but scored just once after that, as Emory & Henry cruised to a 34-14 victory. The visitors did take the air out of the Family Weekend crowd, as Robert Carter spun out of a tackle and sauntered 96 […]
Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
Hurley High School to be closed for up to a year after fire

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Hurley, Virginia may not see the inside of their high school for a year, according to school district officials. A letter from Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Melanie Hibbitts states that Hurley High School has been inspected after a fire Tuesday. “The building has been inspected and is confirmed […]
King University offers special education training program to fill community need

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A program at King University is putting prospective teachers on the fast track to teaching special education. King University is offering a Special Education Interventionist Endorsement, which would allow students studying Elementary Education to complete the program in as little as 12 months. Students who complete the program could earn a […]
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School

Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
Bristol, VA council meets, updates officials on landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council held a private meeting Friday morning to discuss ongoing work to comply with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) warnings. The agenda item cited a Virginia law that allows the city to close the session as they speak with legal counsel and brief staff on “actual […]
Meet the Mayor: Unicoi Co. Mayor, Garland “Bubba” Evely￼

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is continuing to meet with leaders from around the region in the First at 4’s Meet the Mayor series. On Wednesday, recently re-elected Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely joined News Channel 11 to discuss the upcoming Apple Festival, the population growth in the county and more. […]
Where to get spooky tattoos this Halloween season

(WJHL) — Several area tattoo shops are celebrating the Halloween season with spooky-themed pieces of art available the entire month of October. Flash sheets posted by various tattoo artists showcase an array of options — from Hocus Pocus and skeletons to candy corn creations and Jack-o-lanterns. The following tattoo shops have posted Halloween flash tattoo […]
West Virginia man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Giles County

PEARISBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday in Giles County at 2:15 a.m. According to VSP, a tractor-trailer and a Dodge pickup truck collided on eastbound Route 460 at Thomas Drive in the town of Pearisburg when the Dodge truck entered the intersection in front of […]
Travis Tritt not able to perform at Country Thunder due to Hurricane Ian

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say. “As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending […]
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Fatality under investigation in Giles County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
Bristol Bass Pro hosting seasonal worker hiring event

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Bass Pro Shop is hiring for this year’s holidays, and is hosting an event for those interested next week. According to a release from the company, a national hiring event is taking place on Oct. 12 and 13. In Bristol, 25 positions are open throughout the store. Hourly rates […]
Obituary for Lee Buchanan Vaughan

Lee Buchanan Vaughan, born March 30th, 1969, passed away at Pulaski Community Hospital on September 28th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lee fought hard to the end, not wanting to leave her adored daughters, Jordan Renee Phillips, Katherine Peyton Phillips, and Allie Ryan Phillips. Lee’s heart and soul revolved around her daughters, and the joy they brought to her life every day.
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 South

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting 5.5 miles worth of traffic on Interstate 81 South due to a tractor-trailer crash. The backup is located at mile marker 128.5 near North Fork Road, in Montgomery County. VDOT says the south right lane and...
King University paints campus purple to raise awareness for domestic violence

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – October marks Intimate Partner and Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and purple is the color used to symbolize awareness of domestic violence. King University held its eighth-annual Paint it Purple day on Thursday as part of the global awareness and prevention campaign. The university’s community was encouraged to wear any […]
Town of Pulaski moves to reduce speeds coming into town

The Town Council voted on September 6th to change the speed limit to 35 mph throughout the town. Staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed in the county on Rt 11 north and south and Rt 99 as they approach the town limits. VDOT agreed to a speed reduction and will be processing that change hopefully in the near future.
