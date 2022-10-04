ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Survivors on impact of Tubbs Fire five years later

By Ella Sogomonian
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxC5f_0iKu2mLa00

(KRON) — The 2017 Tubbs Fire that ravaged Napa and Sonoma counties was the most destructive wildfire in California state history at the time.

Around 6,000 buildings were burned to the ground and more than 20 people were killed. It took four months to contain every inch of the blaze that spanned 36,000 acres.

Although many survivors still struggle to cope with the loss all these years later, there is a very strong bond and sense of camaraderie that has grown in the North Bay where survivors stayed to rebuild.

Tens of thousands of people woke up to the sounds of sirens and crackling flames in the early morning hours on October 8, 2017. It was a dark, uncomfortably warm night, met with ferocious winds that pushed flames across Sonoma and Napa counties.

Red Cross volunteers fly from Bay Area to help with Hurricane Ian response

People were forced to abandon their homes and the lives they knew within minutes. “This is probably the most catastrophic event that I’ve ever been through in my life and I think it will leave a mark on the community and myself for years to come,” said one resident back in 2017.

Five years later that sentiment holds true with survivors still trying to get through the trauma together.
“It’s still happening five years later and now we get together every other week and do breath work we connect we release we’re really connected,” said Monica Bravo, Tubbs Fire survivor.

Bravo’s home in Fountain Grove was one of thousands of buildings leveled by what was later dubbed the Tubbs fire. Bravo recently took her kids out to ice cream to kick off the weekend and enjoy the sunshine, but even then they couldn’t help but be conscious of the dry heat.

“They were like, ‘Well, let’s just pray that it rains,'” said Bravo. Many first responders learned that their own homes were consumed by the flames while they worked to protect other people’s property.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“It was incredible sight to see how many people were focused not just on their own situation but focused on making sure that they were continuing to respond to the needs of the community, said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa Fire Department. Lowenthal learned about his own home burning while battling the Tubbs Fire blaze attacking other homes.

A lot of people packed up and left the area altogether, but others like Bravo stayed back to rebuild and bond with other survivors who grew into a powerful sense of camaraderie. “Knowing that my community gave me so much I wanted to give back,” said Bravo.

Lowenthal said Santa Rosa is better positioned today to confront a disaster because of lessons learned in the Tubbs fire. “Here’s just been a tremendous amount of improvements that have been made here locally, to make cities like Santa Rosa better prepared again for wildfires,” said Lowenthal.

This Saturday, the City of Santa Rosa is hosting a five-year event in Coffey Park at 10 a.m. The mayor, Board of Supervisors, California Offices of Emergency Services director, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Congressman Jared Huffman and Senator Mike McGuire are expected to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Groundbreaking agreement made official for tribal authority at holy lake

photo credit: Courtesy Anlace/Wikimedia Commons Since 2019 Sonoma County Parks and the Graton Rancheria have co-managed Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma. That interim agreement has been cemented for the next 20 years.   Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane off Lakeville Highway sits Tolay Lake. Though reduced from its original size after settlers in the 1850’s dynamited the natural levee at the lake’s southern end to clear part of the shallow lake for agricultural use, Tolay’s cultural significance to the Indians of the Graton Rancheria remains.   Tribal Vice Chair, Lorelle Ross:   "It has always been a sacred healing space for all...
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Loss still reverberating five years after the Tubbs Fire

Carmen McReynolds photo credit: Credit: Jonathan Coke Five years ago, hot dry winds roared into Calistoga, fanning what would become an apocalyptic, deadly wildfire reaching into urban Santa Rosa.    As part of KRCB News's coverage of the anniversary, reporter Marc Albert reached out to Jonathan Coke, currently a resident of Chico, whose Aunt, then 83 year old Carmen McReynolds, a retired Kaiser medical doctor, perished in the Tubbs Fire.    They spoke about her, her life, and the tragedy that ended it.    A note to our listeners, some of the descriptions may be challenging or difficult to hear.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Rosa, CA
Accidents
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Accidents
County
Napa County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Accidents
City
Napa, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Crews respond to brush fire near I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out near a home Saturday night in Oakland, officials tweeted. Crews are working to put out the fire near a single-story house on High Street and I-580. Video (above) shows a blaze burning behind the house. Officials tweeted the blaze is a “vehicle fire with vegetation.” The […]
OAKLAND, CA
Courthouse News Service

Napa winemaker balks at county demand to replant wildfire-prone trees

NAPA, Calif. (CN) — A winemaker claims Napa County has ordered him to replant high fire-risk trees on the portions of his vineyard that were burned in the 2020 Glass Fire, and to stop building a new, low-disturbance vineyard in their place. Jayson Woodbridge, owner of Hundred Acre Wine...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Huffman
KRON4 News

Winery owner on five-year anniversary of Tubbs Fire

(KRON) — This week marks five years since the Tubbs Fire which killed 22 people and devastated parts of Napa and Sonoma Counties. One winery owner has since rebuilt his property and is more prepared for fires, but said this time of year is still difficult for him. It was early morning October 8, 2017, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

One dies in early-morning Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma crow tests positive for West Nile Virus

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A deceased bird has been found in Sonoma County with West Nile Virus, the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District announced in a press release Friday.  The bird was an American Crow found near South McDowell Boulevard and Casa Grande Road in Petaluma. Authorities will continue to trap, test, and monitor […]
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tubbs Fire#Accident#Red Cross
ksro.com

Wind Event for Sonoma County Called Off Due to Change of Direction

Sonoma County will have less risk of a wildfire than initially thought next week. The National Weather Service has called off a predicted offshore wind event. Winds expected to hit Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area have changed direction. The weather system is now expected to impact Canada, Montana and the Dakotas. There had been concerns the winds would lead to extreme wildfire danger.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Heat Check: Hall of Flowers

We traveled to Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa to see California’s finest legal cannabis of the moment. As always we asked the industry’s best what they had in their pockets and at their booths.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday.  The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Accidents
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park

Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in the shopping center on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Earlier this...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

2.6 earthquake strikes coast of San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported Friday afternoon on the coast of San Mateo County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened near the northernmost part of Pacifica. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. The depth of the earthquake is 5.3 km or approximately 3.3 miles, according […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

“All out SF” events to boost Civic Pride

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Franciscans are invited to get together and support their city in a week-long civic celebration that’s being called “all out SF”. The idea is to have some fun while helping out. This is a new way to get involved with the city while also having a good time. “All […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Providence Begins Refunding Medical Payments

Providence has started the process of refunding medical payments made by hundreds of low-income patients who were supposed to receive their treatment for free. On Wednesday, the nonprofit hospital operator said 760 patients in seven states are owed refunds. The Providence system operates 52 hospitals, including Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley, Healdsburg, and Queen of the Valley in Napa.
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy