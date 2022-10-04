Read full article on original website
Rockford house under construction goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house that was being remodeled caught fire Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of King Street around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire, according to the Rockford Police Department. Units arrived in four minutes to find smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found […]
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Moving up the ranks: Rockford Police Department promotes 3
ROCKFORD — Three Rockford Police Department officers who have more than 63 years of combined service with the city moved up in the ranks on Friday during a promotions ceremony at the District 1 police station. Mark Danner, who has been with the department since 2005, was promoted from...
Cold Case: ‘Baby Noah’
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, July 13, 2012, the body of a newborn baby boy was found on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center at 13125 N. Second St., Roscoe. Detectives say the infant likely arrived at the business by a truck belonging to one of several regional garbage companies after being placed in […]
Support Rockford Police Dept K-9’s With These Awesome Shirts!
Look at those pups! The work that these four-legged superstars put in for the city of Rockford, it's remarkable. I've been in meetings where the "human" Rockford Police K-9 Officers tell these heroic stories, simply amazing. Sometimes their reactions are VERY human, and in the long run protect all of us. CLICK HERE.
Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident. According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. […]
