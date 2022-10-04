ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs

Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Propane Tank Cage At Loves Park Gas Station

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Propane Tank Cage At Loves Park Gas Station
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Breaks Into Multiple Vehicles in Rockford

Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Breaks Into Multiple Vehicles in Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house under construction goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house that was being remodeled caught fire Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of King Street around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire, according to the Rockford Police Department. Units arrived in four minutes to find smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday

One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Accident In Rockford

Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Accident In Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Moving up the ranks: Rockford Police Department promotes 3

ROCKFORD — Three Rockford Police Department officers who have more than 63 years of combined service with the city moved up in the ranks on Friday during a promotions ceremony at the District 1 police station. Mark Danner, who has been with the department since 2005, was promoted from...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cold Case: ‘Baby Noah’

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, July 13, 2012, the body of a newborn baby boy was found on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center at 13125 N. Second St., Roscoe. Detectives say the infant likely arrived at the business by a truck belonging to one of several regional garbage companies after being placed in […]
ROSCOE, IL
Q985

Support Rockford Police Dept K-9’s With These Awesome Shirts!

Look at those pups! The work that these four-legged superstars put in for the city of Rockford, it's remarkable. I've been in meetings where the "human" Rockford Police K-9 Officers tell these heroic stories, simply amazing. Sometimes their reactions are VERY human, and in the long run protect all of us. CLICK HERE.
ROCKFORD, IL

