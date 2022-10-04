Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2022: Burgettstown knocks off No. 2 OLSH
Brodie Kuzior scored the winning touchdown a 2-yard run in the final minute of regulation to lift Burgettstown to a 22-19 upset win over No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Black Hills Conference football Saturday night. Kuzior had two touchdown runs and threw a 39-yard...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things we learned in Week 6: Some teams clinching already
It’s too early to start mapping playoff scenarios for most WPIAL football teams, but a select few already have won their way in. The most obvious is North Allegheny, which clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs with a 20-6 win Friday night over Mt. Lebanon. The Tigers are 3-0 in the largest classification with one conference game left. However, there’s still a logjam behind them with Seneca Valley (1-1), Canon-McMillan (1-2), Central Catholic (1-2) and Mt. Lebanon (1-2) competing for the other three spots.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin brushes off pressure
Quinton Martin ran left, shedding and side-stepping defenders on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run that was worthy of any highlight show. The Belle Vernon junior running back ended up celebrating with teammates in the far corner of the end zone, only a few feet away from somebody who drove 70 miles to watch him play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: North Catholic edges Hampton in overtime
Kaden Sarver hit Gavin Kamody with a 19-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give North Catholic a 13-7 victory over Hampton (3-4, 1-2) in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference on Friday night. North Catholic (4-3, 2-2) tied the game in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard punt return by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Alle-Kiski Valley high school football notebook: Highlands takes care of business
It’s never an easy proposition playing a football game at the venerable Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. But Highlands stepped away from Greater Allegheny Conference play Friday and took care of business with a 38-23 victory at the home of Class 5A Woodland Hills. The Golden Rams, who average 32.1...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Spencer leads No. 3 Serra Catholic past Yough
Amire Spencer had 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Serra Catholic scored a 28-14 win over Yough (2-5, 1-3) in WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference play Friday night. Elijah Ward threw for 121 yards and a touchdown while teammate Quadir Stribling tossed for 131 yards and one...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett proving to be hard to catch
When Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett was a toddler, she loved to run. She would dart around, with her parents trying to stay hot on her heels. Abbett is still running, and she still has a lot of people trying to catch her. Abbett will be a top contender for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS
Alec Anderson threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs as Carmichaels outlasted Monessen, 40-36, to pick up the WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference win Friday night. Tyler Richmond and A.J. Donaldson caught TD passes for Carmichaels (5-2, 3-1). Tyvaughn Kershaw ran for 181 yards...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon
Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Shady Side Academy takes down Knoch in Allegheny 6
Darrin Haynes scored on a 20-yard run in the first quarter and Joey Bellinotti had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Shady Side Academy to a 30-12 victory over Knoch in a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference football game Friday night. Carter Simko also scored on a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Lebanon, Knoch teams win WPIAL doubles titles
At the WPIAL girls tennis doubles championships Friday, a Knoch team gave its school a four-peat while a Mt. Lebanon duo put its school back on top after a long time away. In Class 2A, Knoch’s Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb, the top seed, defeated Sewickley Academy’s Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt, 6-3, 6-2. Bauer became the sixth player to win three WPIAL doubles titles and Greb repeated as doubles champ.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers
Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg cruises past Jeannette
Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Freeport football celebrating 100 years
Happy 100th anniversary to the Freeport football program. The Alle-Kiski Valley’s most successful legacy will celebrate a century of tradition Friday when the Yellowjackets host Knoch at 7 p.m. The players will have “100” decals attached to their helmets, and former players have been invited for pregame recognition....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland football romps past South Allegheny
Has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted in a big 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Elizabeth Forward cruises to victory over Mt. Pleasant
A quick-strike offense and a shutdown defense helped lead Elizabeth Forward to a 42-14 win over visiting Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A’s Interstate Conference on Friday night at Warriors Stadium. EF’s Zach Boyd continued to show he’s one of the most dominant players in the WPIAL, and the Warriors...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Haden Sierocky’s big plays help Ligonier Valley defeat Burrell
Haden Sierocky’s teammates have given him the nickname “Mr. Big Play.”. He certainly lived up to it Friday night. Sierocky rushed for two scores, caught a touchdown pass, had a long kickoff return to start the second half and made a crucial interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter to lead Ligonier Valley past Burrell, 29-15, in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne fails to close gap, loses to Merrimack
PITTSBURGH — Victor Dawson ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Merrimack held off Duquesne, 28-21, on Saturday. Dawson scored on 9- and 18-yard runs as the Warriors (4-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference) scored 21 straight points to take a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter. The Dukes...
Comments / 0