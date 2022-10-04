ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things we learned in Week 6: Some teams clinching already

It’s too early to start mapping playoff scenarios for most WPIAL football teams, but a select few already have won their way in. The most obvious is North Allegheny, which clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs with a 20-6 win Friday night over Mt. Lebanon. The Tigers are 3-0 in the largest classification with one conference game left. However, there’s still a logjam behind them with Seneca Valley (1-1), Canon-McMillan (1-2), Central Catholic (1-2) and Mt. Lebanon (1-2) competing for the other three spots.
WEXFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Bethel, PA
City
Indiana, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Charleroi, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Indiana State
City
South Fayette Township, PA
City
Ambridge, PA
City
Connellsville, PA
City
Meadville, PA
City
Freeport, PA
City
Springdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Jeannette, PA
City
Belle Vernon, PA
City
Ringgold Township, PA
City
Brownsville, PA
City
Lower Burrell, PA
City
Bethel Park, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett proving to be hard to catch

When Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett was a toddler, she loved to run. She would dart around, with her parents trying to stay hot on her heels. Abbett is still running, and she still has a lot of people trying to catch her. Abbett will be a top contender for...
GIBSONIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon

Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Lebanon, Knoch teams win WPIAL doubles titles

At the WPIAL girls tennis doubles championships Friday, a Knoch team gave its school a four-peat while a Mt. Lebanon duo put its school back on top after a long time away. In Class 2A, Knoch’s Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb, the top seed, defeated Sewickley Academy’s Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt, 6-3, 6-2. Bauer became the sixth player to win three WPIAL doubles titles and Greb repeated as doubles champ.
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers

Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
LATROBE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Aquinas Academy 1
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem

Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg cruises past Jeannette

Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Freeport football celebrating 100 years

Happy 100th anniversary to the Freeport football program. The Alle-Kiski Valley’s most successful legacy will celebrate a century of tradition Friday when the Yellowjackets host Knoch at 7 p.m. The players will have “100” decals attached to their helmets, and former players have been invited for pregame recognition....
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland football romps past South Allegheny

Has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted in a big 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,”
MCKEESPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Elizabeth Forward cruises to victory over Mt. Pleasant

A quick-strike offense and a shutdown defense helped lead Elizabeth Forward to a 42-14 win over visiting Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A’s Interstate Conference on Friday night at Warriors Stadium. EF’s Zach Boyd continued to show he’s one of the most dominant players in the WPIAL, and the Warriors...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Haden Sierocky’s big plays help Ligonier Valley defeat Burrell

Haden Sierocky’s teammates have given him the nickname “Mr. Big Play.”. He certainly lived up to it Friday night. Sierocky rushed for two scores, caught a touchdown pass, had a long kickoff return to start the second half and made a crucial interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter to lead Ligonier Valley past Burrell, 29-15, in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne fails to close gap, loses to Merrimack

PITTSBURGH — Victor Dawson ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Merrimack held off Duquesne, 28-21, on Saturday. Dawson scored on 9- and 18-yard runs as the Warriors (4-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference) scored 21 straight points to take a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter. The Dukes...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy