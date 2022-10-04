It’s too early to start mapping playoff scenarios for most WPIAL football teams, but a select few already have won their way in. The most obvious is North Allegheny, which clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs with a 20-6 win Friday night over Mt. Lebanon. The Tigers are 3-0 in the largest classification with one conference game left. However, there’s still a logjam behind them with Seneca Valley (1-1), Canon-McMillan (1-2), Central Catholic (1-2) and Mt. Lebanon (1-2) competing for the other three spots.

WEXFORD, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO