Florida State

FOX2Now

Florida residents brave slow wait for power after Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
Two Russians arrive by boat in Alaska, request asylum

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski,...
FOX 2

Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois’ Safe-T Act

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new bi-partisan lawsuit was filed against the Illinois’ Safe-T Act, which calls for ending cash bail in the state. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin have announced they’re filing a suit against the controversial law. The suit claims that eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional, partly because it violates […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
AUSTIN, TX
NAACP of East St. Louis serves family through engaging programs

ST. LOUIS – The NAACP of East St. Louis will give out scholarships at their 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet. The branch has also worked with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the NAACP of Madison County, Illinois to help neighbors survive COVID and flooding and get registered to vote. The NAACP – East St. Louis also engages young talent in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Watch the Pritzker-Bailey Illinois governor debate at 7pm

NORMAL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will meet at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide...
ILLINOIS STATE
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

