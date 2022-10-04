Read full article on original website
Florida residents brave slow wait for power after Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
Florida island dwellers dig out from Ian’s destruction as Biden vows full recovery
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics...
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic￼
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line.
Two Russians arrive by boat in Alaska, request asylum
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski,...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside. “That was one of the farthest things from my mind when I thought about doing...
‘Forever chemicals’ found in deer and fish lead to ‘do not eat’ warnings
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that’s prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois’ Safe-T Act
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new bi-partisan lawsuit was filed against the Illinois’ Safe-T Act, which calls for ending cash bail in the state. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin have announced they’re filing a suit against the controversial law. The suit claims that eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional, partly because it violates […]
Gov. Parson signs Missouri’s largest income tax cut into law
While signing the income-tax-cut legislation Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the estimated $760 million reduction, when fully phased in, will be “the largest tax cut in the state's history.”
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new border wall in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it’s unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information. The Texas Facilities Commission last week...
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop...
NAACP of East St. Louis serves family through engaging programs
ST. LOUIS – The NAACP of East St. Louis will give out scholarships at their 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet. The branch has also worked with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the NAACP of Madison County, Illinois to help neighbors survive COVID and flooding and get registered to vote. The NAACP – East St. Louis also engages young talent in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).
Watch the Pritzker-Bailey Illinois governor debate at 7pm
NORMAL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will meet at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide...
50 police K-9 units from around Missouri show off their dogs’ skills
The St. Charles Police Department joined dozens of other police K-9 teams for a special demonstration as part of the Missouri Police Canine Association Workshop Week.
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to cattle fraud scheme that led to murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Missouri farmer pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a cattle fraud scheme he tried to cover with murder. Garland “Joey” Nelson, 28, of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing Tuesday morning.
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
Missouri’s voter registration deadline approaching for November election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2022 November election is just weeks away, and Missourians have just a few days left to register to vote. The state’s deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 12. Missourians need to be 17 and a half years old to be...
11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and […]
