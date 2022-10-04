Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Undefeated Whitehall rolls past Ludington, 56-6
WHITEHALL — No team has been able to slow down the Whitehall football team this season. Ludington became the Vikings’ latest victim Friday night, 56-6, in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes Division. The game was played at Whitehall. It was the Vikings’ seventh straight win and kept them ahead...
Newaygo falls at home to Chippewa Hills, 32-19
The Newaygo Lions came up a little short on Friday evening in a 32-19 loss to Chippewa Hills. The CSAA-Gold game was played at Newaygo. Grant Harkness completed 13-of-18 for 219 yards and two touchdown passes. Harkness also added a touchdown run early in the game from 2 yards out.
Montague snaps losing streak with win over Fremont
Montague snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 shutout of Fremont in a West Michigan Conference-Lakes football game at home Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats took a 13-0 lead at the half and then closed out the scoring with a touchdown in the third period.
Mason County Central shuts out Hesperia, 50-0
Mason County Central’s football team snapped a two-game losing streak, and celebrated homecoming with a rousing 50-0 win over Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division Friday night. But it took the Spartans some time to get rolling offensively, going scoreless in the first quarter which ended in a...
Kent City no match for Reed City as Coyotes crush Eagles, 52-0
The Kent City Eagles came into Friday night’s game against Reed City undefeated and ranked in the seventh slot in Division 6. However, they were no match for the Coyotes as Reed City dominated from start to finish and clobbered the Eagles 52-0. Kent City came into the contest...
Hart’s Tate and company cruise past Holton with shutout win, 53-0
Hart coach Joe Tanis wasn’t at the game, supporting his wife as she accepted the Hall of Fame enshrinement at the college she attended. But, his Hart football team gave him something else to be happy about. Watching the game online, Tanis found more reasons to applaud as the...
Farnum, Pittman lead Mona Shores past Zeeland East
The Sailors cruised past Zeeland East on Friday with a 42-7 win, remaining undefeated in the OK Green. Mona Shores wasted no time as Ke’waun Farnum gave the Sailors a 7-0 lead by turning a short bubble pass from quarterback Jonathan Pittman into a 42-yard strike. The play came on just the second snap of the game.
Fruitport knocks off top-ranked GR West Catholic, 28-20
FRUITPORT – — To a man, the Fruitport Trojans knew they could play with the big boys. On Friday night, before a homecoming crowd, the Trojans did just that and knocked off Grand Rapids West Catholic 28-20. The Falcons came into the game undefeated and the unanimous No....
Muskegon Catholic runs over Muskegon Heights, 41-8
The host Muskegon Catholic Crusaders scored 35 points in the first half and cruised to a 41-8 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. MCC put up 21 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second to take a commanding 35-0 lead at the half. Crusader quarterback Byran...
Manistee cruises past Shelby, 54-7
Exploding out of the gates for 29 first-quarter points, Manistee dominated Shelby for a 54-7 non-conference win Friday night at Chippewa Field. It was homecoming for the Chippewas. The Chippewas snapped a two-game losing streak and kept their hopes of securing a berth in the MHSAA playoffs alive by improving...
Grant falls to Central Montcalm, 53-28
It was another tough night on the gridiron for the Grant Tigers as they could not stop the Central Montcalm offense. The Tigers fell 53-28 at home in the CSAA-Gold battle. The loss drops the Tigers record to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in league play. Things don’t get any easier...
Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming
Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
Manistee gets 5-1 road win over Fremont in Wednesday soccer action
Manistee’s boys soccer team secured a second place finish in its first year in the expanded West Michigan Conference with a 5-1 road victory over Fremont on Wednesday night. The Chippewas finished the conference season 9-1, behind Ludington which earned the outright title with a 10-0 mark, which included a 4-0 win over Manistee.
Grand Haven loses steam after strong start against Caledonia, falls 47-12
Grand Haven put up a strong fight against highly-ranked Caledonia, but could not maintain it throughout and lost, 47-12. Xzavier Rodriguez had two long touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first to William Korenstra for 37 yards and the second to Alex Dixon from 45 yards out. Caledonia, ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 1 by the Associated Press, led the Bucs 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Fremont gets shut out 8-0 in soccer action
The Fremont boys soccer team had a rough night against Covenant Christian on Thursday evening. The Packers struggled and fell by a score of 8-0. Ben Mellema and Caleb Vissia split time in net with 10 and eight saves, respectively. Fremont (4-14-1, 1-10) will be at home on Thursday (Oct....
Spring Lake ends losing streak with a dominant second half against Hamilton
SPRING LAKE– — Spring Lake scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to beat Hamilton, 31-16. After a scoreless first quarter, Hamilton got on the board with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 10:23 remaining in the first half to go up 8-0. Spring Lake tied the ballgame halfway through the second quarter on Alexander Lee’s 13-yar touchdown run.
Muskegon Lumberjacks battle back, capture 3-2 overtime victory over Cedar Rapids
The Muskegon Lumberjacks battled back from a 2-0 deficit on Friday night and defeated the Cedar Rapids Roughriders 3-2 in overtime. The game was played before a crowd of 1,208 at Trinity Health Arena. Defenseman Nathan McBrayer scored his first goal of the season just 30 seconds into overtime to...
Believe it or not, we’ve reached Week 7 of the prep football season
MUSKEGON– — Yes, it’s already Week 7 of the high school football season. There are league races winding down, teams eyeing their position for the upcoming playoffs and even some teams who are ready to pack away the football gear for another year. There are some interesting...
Grand Haven falls in five sets to West Ottawa in volleyball
The Grand Haven volleyball team dropped a back-and-forth OK-Red match to West Ottawa on Thursday evening. The Bucs fell short in five sets (19-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-11, 12-15). Izzy Whittaker had 14 kills and Kim Burbridge added 10 kills and six blocks. Also, Jillian Swierbut added eight kills, while Leah...
VanAgtmael, Hovey lead Hart past White Cloud in four sets
After a slow start, as well as having to overcome some tough calls in the first set of the match, the Hart girls volleyball team pulled out a 3-1 victory over White Cloud on the road Thursday night in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. It took the Pirates some time to...
