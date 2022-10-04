Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN SHOW In Philadelphia Sells Out, WWE Executives' Reaction To The Events
The Undertaker, Mark Calaway, will be hosting another 1 deadMAN SHOW on the night before WWE Extreme Rules, Friday, October 7, 2022, from the theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fightful has learned at the show in Philadelphia is sold out and Sean Ross Sapp reported on Twitter that...
NWA USA Surge Stream And Results (10/8): Rhett Titus, Gaagz The Gymp, And More In Action
Season 4 of NWA USA Surge kicked off on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The full episode can be seen in the video above, via the NWA YouTube channel. Full results and highlights can be seen below. NWA USA Surge Results (10/8) Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins def. Eric Jackson and...
Watch: WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE's The Bump, Oct. 8, 2022
Get ready for tonight’s #ExtremeRules on WWE's The Bump with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and more! Presented by Netspend.
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane
AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Report: Sidelined Superstar Set To Return On 10/7 Season Premiere Of WWE SmackDown
The season premiere of WWE SmackDown is reportedly set to feature the return of a sidelined star. Zelina Vega has been out of action in recent months; she last wrestled on the April 11 episode of WWE Raw, where she lost to Bianca Belair. She reportedly had surgery in May, and initial reports stated that she was expected to miss another six to eight weeks.
Sammy/Andrade Update, Dynamite Anniversary Notes, Saraya Brawls! | Day After Dynamite #30
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with his After the Week co-host and Fightful's own Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) today to talk about the anniversary edition of Dynamite and all of the backstage drama surrounding it.
Scissoring Celebration Sees Ratings Gain For AEW, WWE Partners With NetSpend, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, October 5, 2022. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the only quarter-hour that gained viewers during last night's episode of Dynamite is the quarter-hour that featured the National Scissoring Day Celebration. Check out more ratings information concerning last night's episode at this link.
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Ethan the Toy Hunter
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross - Strap Match Result
There was nowhere for Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross to hide at WWE Extreme Rules. The feud between the two men began in August when Kross returned to WWE, attacking Drew on SmackDown. Since then, Kross has been trying to drag McIntyre into the darkness, even distracting him during his WWE Championship Match at Clash at the Castle.
Report: Saraya (Paige) Cleared To Compete By AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, Saraya was forced to retire in 2017 after suffering a career-ending injury. She would remain with WWE for many years following the injury, holding multiple roles in the company including SmackDown General Manager. At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022, the former WWE Divas Champion debuted with AEW and it took her a couple of weeks, but she got physical in a wrestling ring for the first time in five years on October 5 when she engaged in a confrontation with Britt Baker.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership On 10/7 Rises Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules
The preliminary numbers are in for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. Spoiler TV reports WWE SmackDown on October 7 averaged 2.133 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.117 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is up from the preliminary numbers for the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.076 million viewers. Last Friday's final viewership numbers totaled 2.207 million viewers.
AEW Dynamite Viewership Back Up Over 1 Million On 10/5/22
Viewership numbers for the October 5 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 1,038,000 viewers. This number is up 5% from last week's episode which drew 990,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.33 (438,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls Working As An Enhancement Talent For WWE When He Was In High School
Scotty 2 Hotty was skipping class to get beat up by some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. During a recent appearance on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, Scotty (real name Scott Garland) detailed how he got his start in the industry and being younger than his son is now and working multiple shows every weekend.
Rhea Ripley Hits Con-Chair-To On Beth Phoenix, Scarlett Brings Pepper Spray, And More | Fight Size
Here is your post-WWE Extreme Rules fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022. - Prior to the show kicking off, WWE treated those in attendance to a first look at the WrestleMania 40 logo. - The night's first match saw The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium in a Good Old...
Gable Steveson Now Training Full-Time At WWE Performance Center Following Heart Procedure
Gable Steveson's WWE training is now occurring on a full-time basis following the Olympian undergoing an ablation to treat Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. As first reported by ESPN, Gable Steveson said the health issue was discovered last year before he traveled to Tokyo for the Olympics, but he didn't undergo the procedure until WWE's medical staff advised him through the process. It's noted that the advisement included recommending top cardiologists to treat his condition.
Jon Moxley Signs Five-Year Extension With AEW
Jon Moxley remains All Elite. All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year deal with the promotion. Moxley's new deal includes expanding his role in mentoring and coaching talent. Moxley initially signed with AEW in May 2019 when he made his debut for the promotion at AEW Double or Nothing.
IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@Fighttalk_) review IMPACT Bound For Glory!
Moxley signs 5-year deal, Bound for Glory results, Extreme Rules preview | Grapsody (10/8/22)
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey are talking all of the major happenings from this week, including Bound For Glory, Moxley re-signing with AEW and previewing tonight's Extreme Rules card.
Bray Wyatt Officially Returns At WWE Extreme Rules As The White Rabbit Is Revealed
As WWE Extreme Rules was going off the air, the lights in the arena went out and the familiar voice of Bray Wyatt began singing "he's got the whole world in his hands." The camera then cut to live versions of Bray's Firefly Fun House puppets including Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus The Pig Boy, and Abby The Witch. A man dressed as The Fiend was also shown at the barricade and a head was shown on the announcer's table.
