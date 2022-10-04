ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More

Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Fightful

Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane

AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fightful

Report: Sidelined Superstar Set To Return On 10/7 Season Premiere Of WWE SmackDown

The season premiere of WWE SmackDown is reportedly set to feature the return of a sidelined star. Zelina Vega has been out of action in recent months; she last wrestled on the April 11 episode of WWE Raw, where she lost to Bianca Belair. She reportedly had surgery in May, and initial reports stated that she was expected to miss another six to eight weeks.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Battle Slam Announces#Battle Slam
Fightful

Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Ethan the Toy Hunter

It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
WWE
Fightful

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross - Strap Match Result

There was nowhere for Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross to hide at WWE Extreme Rules. The feud between the two men began in August when Kross returned to WWE, attacking Drew on SmackDown. Since then, Kross has been trying to drag McIntyre into the darkness, even distracting him during his WWE Championship Match at Clash at the Castle.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Saraya (Paige) Cleared To Compete By AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson

Saraya has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, Saraya was forced to retire in 2017 after suffering a career-ending injury. She would remain with WWE for many years following the injury, holding multiple roles in the company including SmackDown General Manager. At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022, the former WWE Divas Champion debuted with AEW and it took her a couple of weeks, but she got physical in a wrestling ring for the first time in five years on October 5 when she engaged in a confrontation with Britt Baker.
WWE
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership On 10/7 Rises Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules

The preliminary numbers are in for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. Spoiler TV reports WWE SmackDown on October 7 averaged 2.133 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.117 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is up from the preliminary numbers for the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.076 million viewers. Last Friday's final viewership numbers totaled 2.207 million viewers.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Viewership Back Up Over 1 Million On 10/5/22

Viewership numbers for the October 5 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 1,038,000 viewers. This number is up 5% from last week's episode which drew 990,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.33 (438,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
WWE
Fightful

Gable Steveson Now Training Full-Time At WWE Performance Center Following Heart Procedure

Gable Steveson's WWE training is now occurring on a full-time basis following the Olympian undergoing an ablation to treat Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. As first reported by ESPN, Gable Steveson said the health issue was discovered last year before he traveled to Tokyo for the Olympics, but he didn't undergo the procedure until WWE's medical staff advised him through the process. It's noted that the advisement included recommending top cardiologists to treat his condition.
WWE
Fightful

Jon Moxley Signs Five-Year Extension With AEW

Jon Moxley remains All Elite. All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year deal with the promotion. Moxley's new deal includes expanding his role in mentoring and coaching talent. Moxley initially signed with AEW in May 2019 when he made his debut for the promotion at AEW Double or Nothing.
WWE
Fightful

Bray Wyatt Officially Returns At WWE Extreme Rules As The White Rabbit Is Revealed

As WWE Extreme Rules was going off the air, the lights in the arena went out and the familiar voice of Bray Wyatt began singing "he's got the whole world in his hands." The camera then cut to live versions of Bray's Firefly Fun House puppets including Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus The Pig Boy, and Abby The Witch. A man dressed as The Fiend was also shown at the barricade and a head was shown on the announcer's table.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy