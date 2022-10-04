Read full article on original website
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
This Couple Lives on a Small NYC Island (Nope, Not Manhattan) in a Dreamy Green Studio
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My partner Greg and I have moved five times together since we met in 2016. When we move from Miami, Florida to New York City for Greg’s career opportunity in January 2021, it was quite the culture (and weather) shift. We were placed in corporate housing our first 10 months here and were eager to find our own home. When the time came to begin looking, we knew two things: We wanted to stay in Manhattan, and we knew our budget.
This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million
Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019, becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too. Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is...
Car Fire Causes Closure of New York City's Holland Tunnel
My greatest irrational fear as a life-long New Yorker is getting stuck in one of the city’s vehicular tunnels during a fire. This might be the plot of Daylight, a 1996 disaster film starring Sylvester Stallone, but tunnel fires do occur in the real world. Three years after the film’s release, 39 people were killed when a truck caught fire in the tunnel beneath Mont Blanc between Italy and France. While Daylight’s tunnel scenes were filmed on a studio set in Rome, the film is primarily set in the Holland Tunnel. Unfortunately, this tunnel is no stranger to notable incidents.
Hudson Valley Property Group Closes Its Second Affordable Housing Preservation Fund With $292 Million in Capital Commitments
NEW YORK, NY - Hudson Valley Property Group (HVPG), a leading, national affordable housing preservation company, announced it has completed the final close for its second real estate private equity fund. HVPG raised $292,420,000 in capital commitments, $42 million more than its $250 million target, from a broad range of institutional investors, including family offices, banks, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, healthcare companies, registered investment advisors and museums.
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
Look Inside This NYC Billionaire's Row Penthouse, the Most Expensive Listing in the U.S.
If you have a quarter billion to spare, you might be interested in purchasing the most expensive real estate listing in the entire country. Of course, it's located in NYC. A new listing has emerged for a 17,545-square-feet penthouse in the Central Park Tower, the world's tallest residential condominium rising 1,500 feet above the ground. Now, the already record-breaking skyscraper might set another record for the most expensive home sale price ever in the US.
