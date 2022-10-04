ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification,...
Is Janus Henderson Global Life Science D (JNGLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

JNGLX - Free Report) . JNGLX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JNGLX. The Janus Henderson Global Life Science D made its debut in December of 1998 and JNGLX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.59 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. Andrew Acker is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2007.
Is Fidelity Asset Manager 20% (FASIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

FASIX - Free Report) is one possibility. FASIX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FASIX. The Fidelity Asset Manager...
Is Blucora (BCOR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

BCOR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Blucora is one of 334 individual stocks in...
5 Winning ETF Strategies for Q4

The U.S. stock market wrapped up its worst first nine months of a calendar year since 2002, with the three major indices in a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 21% while the S&P 500 is off 25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has underperformed, tumbling 32%. Persistently...
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Five Below (FIVE) Rides High on Strategies: Apt to Hold

FIVE - Free Report) seems well poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. FIVE’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply-chain operations, strengthening digital capabilities and remodeling stores will continue to yield solid results. Also, FIVE remains committed to enhancing customer experience through several ways. Its Triple-Double growth strategy also looks encouraging.
Is FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF (IQDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

IQDF - Free Report) was launched on 04/12/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
6 Reasons to Invest in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Now

EWBC - Free Report) — which is a solid pick based on its fundamental strength and improving prospects. Analysts seem to be optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWBC’s current-year earnings has been revised nearly 1% upward over the past 30 days. Thus, the company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock

RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Flurry of High-Dividend ETFs Hit the Market

The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Wall Street slid in three quarters in a row. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 25% this year. The...
Is Staar Surgical (STAA) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Should Value Investors Buy Barclays (BCS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
