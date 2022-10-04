Read full article on original website
Tesla set a new record with 343,830 electric vehicles delivered in the third quarter
What just happened? With Covid-related restrictions largely in the rearview, Tesla was able to ramp up production and deliveries in the third quarter. For the three-month period ending September 30, the electric automaker produced 365,923 vehicles – up 54 percent compared to the 237,823 units that rolled off the assembly line during the same period a year ago.
Autoblog
Toyota says demand is high for its vehicles despite falling U.S. sales
Toyota Motor Corporation says demand from US customers for its vehicles remains high, despite ongoing supply shortages and logistics challenges that could last until 2023. The world's largest automaker by volume was among the major manufacturers to release third-quarter US sales data on Monday. The data showed an overall decline of 7.1% in the three months to September 2022, compared with the same period last year.
theevreport.com
Valmet Automotive reached the milestone of 1 million produced battery packs￼
München – Valmet Automotive has completed and delivered one million battery packs to automotive customers in less than three years. The company continues expanding its battery production capacities both in Finland and Germany. Valmet Automotive is a leading player in the European market for outsourced production of battery...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
Carscoops
Chevrolet To Boost Bolt Production After Price Cuts Drive Demand
General Motors will ramp up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV following strong sales of both models after their starting prices were slashed in June. During the third-quarter, the car manufacturer sold 14,709 examples of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, a quarterly sales record for the two models. This comes after a troubled year for the duo when a recall halted production for six months and sales dried up. Despite the positive Q3, Bolt sales are still down 11 per cent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Motley Fool
Tesla Just Missed Delivery Estimates. Here's Why It's Time To Buy
Tesla's third-quarter delivery numbers disappointed investors, but its production volume grew nicely. The stock has a high valuation, so any bad news will have some investors selling. The recent drop is a good opportunity for long-term investors that believe its growth rate will continue. You’re reading a free article with...
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Magna produces auto parts and systems to the 50 largest automobile brands worldwide. Magna will begin production of its Fisker’s EVs in November. Russia and a strong US dollar took a large bite out of Q2 2022 earnings. The Company sees a second-half 2022 rebound from semiconductor supply and...
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
TechCrunch
Michigan is becoming the center of US battery manufacturing
The demand for domestically produced batteries has reached new peaks after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes consumer tax incentives for buying EVs with battery material produced in the United States. Battery makers are rushing to grab available land and start production on factories to meet that demand, shore up their own supply chains and qualify for incentives laid out in the IRA.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’
The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
electrek.co
Ford triples EV sales YOY with strong Mustang Mach-E growth and gains 3.1% electric vehicle market share
Ford released its September 2022 sales results Tuesday as the US automaker continues to see rising demand for its electric vehicles. Despite ongoing supply issues, Ford’s electric vehicle sales tripled (+197.3%) from last year, gaining 3.1% market share as the automaker looks to hit its goal of a 600,000 run rate by the end of 2023.
electrek.co
GM taps former Tesla, Lyft executive to join board as automaker prepares to scale EV production
General Motors announced Tuesday it’s appointing Jonathon McNeill, a former Tesla and Lyft executive, to join its board of directors. The new addition is significant as GM looks to become an all-electric brand and take on the current EV market leader Tesla. Jonathon McNeill, former Tesla executive, appointed to...
Auto loan rates are surging alongside vehicle prices
The automobile market still hasn't fully recovered from pandemic-era supply disruptions — and now rising interest rates are also clobbering affordability. The big picture: Vehicle sales are at lows not seen in a decade, and buyers are shelling out record amounts for new SUVs, cars and trucks. The average...
MotorAuthority
Ford F-150 Lighting price rises again, now starts $12,100 higher than previous year
Ford is increasing pricing on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck for the second time. In a statement to CNBC, Ford said the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro now starts at $53,769, including a $1,795 destination charge. The Pro is the base grade aimed at fleet buyers, and was priced at...
insideevs.com
US: In Q3 General Motors Sold More Plug-Ins Than Ever
General Motors is returning to the fast lane of electrification with a new record plug-in electric vehicle sales results in the US during the third quarter of 2022. After the history of EV1, a fresh start with the Chevrolet Volt in December 2010, multiple years of struggling and hitting the rock bottom in Q4 2021 (only 26 BEV deliveries), GM is finally back in the game.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada
When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
teslarati.com
Ford EV sales begin to outgrow ICE sales, lead by Mustang Mach-E
Ford announced their sales statistics for September, and it is clear that the brand’s EV sales are outgrowing its ICE offerings. As anticipated and announced by Ford, sales in September were significantly impacted by inflationary issues and supply shortages. However, these problems seem to have affected ICE sales markedly more than EVs, which saw yet another month of staggering growth compared to shrinking ICE sales.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giga Berlin Production Increased To 2,000 Cars Per Week
Tesla celebrates another production-related milestone at the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin. According to the company, the plant produced 2,000 Tesla Model Y electric cars in a single week. That's two times more than in mid-June when the company for the very first time crossed the level of 1,000 units per week.
