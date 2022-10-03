ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Credit Default Swaps#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Swiss#Finma#The Bank Of England#Reuters#The Financial Times
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
kitco.com

European shares kick off last quarter of 2022 on upbeat note

Oct 3 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday, in a positive start to the last quarter of this year, as a slew of bleak economic activity data helped ease some jitters around the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks to stamp out runaway inflation. The region-wide STOXX...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Italian yields surge as ECB shrinks holdings of country's bonds

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday at the start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes against the backdrop of historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500...
STOCKS
kitco.com

HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars,...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Wall Street futures climb 1% as Treasury yields retreat

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the demand for stocks, with investors waiting for more economic data to gauge the monetary tightening path. Data on job openings and factory orders will be in focus after...
STOCKS
kitco.com

UK shares record best day in months; Greggs surges on higher sales

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE)...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Ray Dalio gives up Bridgewater's control as part of succession plan

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, has handed over control of the $150 billion firm to a new generation of investors, Bridgewater said on Tuesday. Dalio has tranferred his majority stake to the board but...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gulf equities extend gains, Qatar posts best day in 4 years

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending their rebound, as markets tracked a rally in global shares and oil prices, with the Qatari index posting its biggest intraday gain in more than four years. The MSCI All-World index (<.MIWD00000PUS>) was last up 0.9% on the...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Wall St slides as Fed's hawkish talk snuffs two-day rally

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks slid on Wednesday, ending the biggest two-day rally since 2020, after data showed U.S. labor demand remained strong and as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their hawkish message that interest rates will stay higher for longer. U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy