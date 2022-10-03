ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpm#Gold Prices#U S Economy#U S Gold#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cpm Trade Signal#Comex#Russian#Servi
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
STOCKS
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
MARKETS
kitco.com

Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday at the start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes against the backdrop of historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

European shares kick off last quarter of 2022 on upbeat note

Oct 3 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday, in a positive start to the last quarter of this year, as a slew of bleak economic activity data helped ease some jitters around the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks to stamp out runaway inflation. The region-wide STOXX...
STOCKS
kitco.com

South African rand strengthens on weak dollar; stocks jump

Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Tuesday, joining a global risk rally amid weakness in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 17.6225 against the dollar, 1.3% stronger than its previous close. The dollar index , which measures the currency against...
WORLD
kitco.com

Wall Street futures climb 1% as Treasury yields retreat

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the demand for stocks, with investors waiting for more economic data to gauge the monetary tightening path. Data on job openings and factory orders will be in focus after...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold flat as dollar, yields gain ahead of U.S. jobs data

Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, with gains curbed by an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields while investors held back from making large bets ahead of U.S. jobs data. Spot gold was steady at $1,714 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.16% higher to $1,723.50. The...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Russian weekly consumer prices rise for second week running

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Weekly consumer prices in Russia rose for the second week running, data published on Wednesday showed, after nearly three months of weekly deflation and as the central bank appears to have finished its interest rate-cutting cycle at 7.5%. Russia's consumer price index rose 0.07% in...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Wall St slides as Fed's hawkish talk snuffs two-day rally

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks slid on Wednesday, ending the biggest two-day rally since 2020, after data showed U.S. labor demand remained strong and as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their hawkish message that interest rates will stay higher for longer. U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in...
STOCKS
kitco.com

UK shares record best day in months; Greggs surges on higher sales

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE)...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy