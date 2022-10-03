ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Marcus Freeman doing 8:30 bed check before game in Las Vegas

By Geoffrey Clark
 2 days ago
It often seems like playing a game in Las Vegas is asking for trouble. Everyone knows about the activities the city is known for, and anyone who comes can get caught up in them. Marcus Freeman doesn’t want to take that chance when Notre Dame heads to Sin City to face BYU in the annual Shamrock Series game. In fact, he personally will see to it that his players are in bed at a reasonable hour:

If this indeed is the plan, it will be very interesting to see how successful Freeman is at enforcing it. You gather a bunch of young men in one place in Las Vegas, and some of them are bound to find a way to get to the action no matter how far away they are staying from it. Freeman’s heart is in the right place, but he’s got one heck of a task ahead of him.

TheStreet

