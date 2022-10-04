FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $18/$20). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. /// Tuesday, Oct 18 – Joe Klocek & Friends – 8p Like all things in life, lineups are subject to change and each show may vary. RSVP required, but admission is first come first served. Like most comedy clubs there is a two-drink minimum.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO