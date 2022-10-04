Read full article on original website
Hella Emo’s RAWRing 20’s + clasSICKS Halloween Party (SF)
Halloween is a special, spooky season for the Sad Kids. Spirit is stocking our costumes (and let’s face it, our everyday wardrobe too), pumpkin spice is warming our tummies, and maybe that old guy at the grocery store won’t remind us it isn’t Halloween anymore. And of...
2022 Rockridge Halloween Parade on College Ave. (Oct. 30)
The Ghoulish Tradition in Rockridge Returns! Enjoy Halloween activities throughout the day along Oakland’s College Avenue during the annual Halloween Parade on Sunday, October 30th. Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 11a-4p College Ave. from Broadway to Alcatrazzz, Oakland. FREE. Spooky Schedule of Fun. 11am-2pm Stories, crafts, games, and music.
Win Tix: San Francisco Symphony’s Film Series w/ LIVE Soundtrack (Fall 2022)
Win a Pair of premier orchestra tickets from FuncheapSF. San Francisco Symphony's Film Series w/ LIVE Soundtrack (Fall 2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 8:00 pm on Monday, October 17 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See...
SF’s Children’s Creativity Museum Reopening Weekend (Oct. 6-8)
The Children’s Creativity Museum is excited to welcome you back! CCM’s Soft Opening is Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7 (first floor only) from 10am to 1pm and the Grand Reopening (both floors) is Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 4pm. The Children’s Creativity Museum reopens with...
“Redline Redefined” Oakland Sound Walk by Thingamajigs
“Redline Redefined” Oakland Sound Walk & Launch Party by Thingamajigs (Oct.8-9) Thingamajigs presents a new project called Redline Redefined that explores the history of redlining in through the lens of 8 East Bay artists to explore the discriminatory practices of redlining and their effects in our neighborhoods. Thanks to...
BART’s Free Outdoor Concert Series (SF)
The sounds of rock, Latin music, and more will bring joy to BART riders in the month of October as the latest “welcome back” gesture by the agency to encourage riders to return to transit and reinforce the role public transit plays in fueling the Bay Area’s economy and culture.
Bayview 3rd Street Cleanup + Free Food & Refreshments for Volunteers
Help the Bayview Merchants Association, Avenue Greenlight, and SFCDMA clean up along 3rd Street in Bayview. Meet at Linda Brooks Burton Library (5075 3rd St). All supplies provided. stay afterwards for free food & refreshments at Gratta Wines and Market (5299 3rd St). Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
Family Fall Fest 2022 + Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt (Benicia)
Come one, come all! You are invited to our annual Family Fall Fest celebration. We celebrate our community of artists, entertainers, artisans, creators and more! This year, we are excited to announce our celebration that will take place at City Park, Benicia (weather permitting). New this year includes a pop-up...
Grand National Rodeo 2022 at Cow Palace (Oct.7-8)
Grand National Rodeo 2022 at Cow Palace (Oct.7-8) The Grand National Rodeo and Jr. Livestock Show returns to the Cow Palace. Enjoy Great rodeo events, food, and shopping. Fri 10/7 Grand National Rodeo 2022 at Cow Palace (Oct.7-8) Sat 10/8 Grand National Rodeo 2022 at Cow Palace (Oct.7-8) Disclaimer: Please...
SF’s Garrett + Moulton Dance 20th Anniversary Season (Oct. 6-9)
Garrett + Moulton Productions (GMP) celebrates its 20th anniversary October 6-9 with the world premieres of a new work by choreographer Janice Garrett and an animated film by Charles Moulton. In addition, the company of 18 dancers and 6 musicians will perform Garrett’s Roll Out, which premiered in the Fall of 2021. Music will be performed live with conductor Jonathan Russell, long-time GMP collaborator, soprano Karen Clark and six instrumentalists.
El Cerrito Free Folk Festival: Open Mic Garden Space + Live Music
The El Cerrito Free Folk Festival is a day-long arts and music festival that is free of charge and open to the public. The generosity and sponsorship of the San Francisco Folk Music Club and the City of El Cerrito Arts and Culture Commission have made the annual El Cerrito Free Folk Festival possible over the years.
West Coast Premiere of Theatre Rhinoceros’ “Bad Hombres” (Oct. 6-30)
Written by Guillermo ReyesDirected by River Bermudez Sanders Performed by Rudy Guerrero Honorary Producer, Lawrence Dillon. Limited Engagement – 4 Weeks Only! – 16 Performances. Previews: Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7 at 8:00 pm* (No press at previews please) Opening Night: Saturday, October 8 at 8:00...
Blessing of the Fleet Interfaith Service at Presidio Chapel
Please join us at the historic Presidio Chapel for the Blessing of the Fleet Interfaith Service on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 9 am PST. Masks required indoors. For more information please contact presidiointerfaith@gmail.com. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
Stand Up Comedy Night at East Cut Crossing (SF)
Join us at The Crossing at East Cut for a night filled with laughs, drinks, bites, and more. Hosted by Max Rosenblum, featuring top rising comedians from the Bay Area, Comedy at The Crossing is the perfect date night activity or weekend night gathering with friends. Located in The Crossing’s...
SF’s Iconic Punchline Comedy Club: Secret Guest List (Oct. 11)
FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $18/$20). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. /// Tuesday, Oct 18 – Joe Klocek & Friends – 8p Like all things in life, lineups are subject to change and each show may vary. RSVP required, but admission is first come first served. Like most comedy clubs there is a two-drink minimum.
Fists of Improv: LGBTQ+ Leather Bar’s Free Improv Workshop at The Eagle (SF)
Fists of Improv: LGBTQ+ Leather Bar’s Free Improv Workshop (SF) Part of SF Eagle Players initiative to bring independent and experimental theatre to the SoMa. This is an improv workshop in a LGBTQ+ leather bar, expect the topics we explore to be R-Rated. What if Improv is about creating...
Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party is Back for 2022
Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party is back and taking over the Mission in a new location with live music, food trucks, local vendors, and more on October 15, 2022. The event is FREE with RSVP, but you can snag Headliner Experience passes if you want go baller. This...
US Air Force Band of the Golden West’s Free Fleet Week Concert (The Presidio)
The U.S. Airforce Band of the Golden West from Travis Airforce base will perform two afternoon shows at the Presidio Tunnel Tops to kick off San Francisco’s Fleet Week. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Bay Area SHARKtober Party w/ Surf Metal Band + Shark Lectures (Pacifica)
Blue Drinks Bay Area is getting extra sharky for October thanks to a very special guest, shark biologist Dr. David Shiffman, coming through the San Francisco Bay Area during his book tour for ‘Why Sharks Matter‘. Doesn’t sound sharky enough? We’ll be taking this SHARKtober Blue Drinks to...
Patchwork Show: Modern Makers Festival (Santa Rosa)
Discover local makers in the heart of Northern California wine country at the Patchwork Show in Santa Rosa. Shop handmade and independent goods from 70+ local makers, crafters, and designers alongside crafting stations. Family and dog-friendly, vibrant downtown location surrounded by shops and restaurants, and FREE to attend!. November 27,...
