We’re right in the throes of smartphone season, and after the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro last month, now it’s Google’s turn. With the company’s event just around the corner, details surrounding the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro are now coming in thick and fast.The upcoming phones were first teased at Google’s annual I/O developer conference in May, but we’re about to get a proper look at the handsets this Thursday when Google hosts its keynote hardware event.Leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect from the new Pixel phones,...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO