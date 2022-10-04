Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7 leaks show small but impactful updates — is it enough to beat iPhone 14?
Over the weekend, more Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro details have leaked — showing some important iterative developments that could make these two of the best phones you can buy. As you can read in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, these flagship slabs pack incredible cameras,...
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch preorders - where to buy the brand-new smartwatch now
Google Pixel Watch preorders are now live following the announcement of the brand-new smartwatch at the latest Google Pixel event. Here's where you can buy yours today ahead of the device's release on October 13, with prices starting at $349.99 / £339 / AU$549. The Google Pixel Watch is...
notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Plus review
The iPhone 14 Plus is a great option for those after a bigger handset, with a design, display, cameras and build quality that are all excellent, if a bit last-generation. It's also a more affordable way to get into Apple’s big-screen smartphone world, without having to shell out $1,000 / £1,000-plus.
The Google Pixel 7 is official: release date, price, specs and features
After months of leaks, the Pixel 7 is official. Find out what all the fuss was about.
TechRadar
Hands on: Google Pixel Watch review
Going on our short hands-on time, the Google Pixel Watch lives up to its sleek design promises, and looks like it mostly follows smartwatch best practices. The deep Fitbit integration is an important bonus. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Nice design. +. Good feel.
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
laptopmag.com
The Pixel Watch has leaked again — wow that’s a big bezel
Another day, another Google leak. This time we get to see the Pixel Watch display in action and, well, let’s just say while other smartwatch makers are working to reduce their bezels, Google has gone in the opposite direction. Leaked by Japanese retailer Joshin and shared by Roland Quandt...
Google Pixel 7: How much could it cost and what pre-order gifts and deals can we expect?
We’re right in the throes of smartphone season, and after the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro last month, now it’s Google’s turn. With the company’s event just around the corner, details surrounding the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro are now coming in thick and fast.The upcoming phones were first teased at Google’s annual I/O developer conference in May, but we’re about to get a proper look at the handsets this Thursday when Google hosts its keynote hardware event.Leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect from the new Pixel phones,...
TechRadar
Here's what AirPods Max 2 should steal from AirPods Pro 2 – and what it shouldn't
Now that Apple has unveiled AirPods Pro 2 to the world, the next item in the AirPods line-up that needs an upgrade is AirPods Max, Apple's high-end over-ear headphones. A new AirPods Max 2 model doesn't look likely to arrive any time soon – we'd guess that the end of the 2023 is the most likely time we'll see it, because Apple loves to release AirPods models just before Christmas. It did this with the original AirPods Max, AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Pro 2 and original AirPods Pro (2019).
Best Buy's Pixel 7 Pro preorder deal gives you up to $200 to spend on Black Friday
Preorders are now open for the Google Pixel 7, which will be officially released on October 13. Like all high-end phones, the new Pixel 7 and its Pro counterpart aren't exactly cheap. Best Buy is doing its best to take away some of the sting of the high price tag by offering a $100 gift card with Pixel 7 preorders or $200 if you opt for the Pixel 7 Pro. That essentially amounts to a $100-$200 discount if you happen to be in the market for, say, a pair of high-quality Bluetooth earbuds.
The best iPhone deals: Get the iPhone at a discount (October 2022)
IPhone deals are coming thick and fast. Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series, bringing with it a number of awesome new features. And, with the launch of a new series iPhones comes a ton of great new iPhone deals. Not only are the new iPhone 14 devices available at...
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals, release date, and more
Since the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were announced back in May, folks have been eager to get their hands on the new flagship phones. Today, we can finally put some of the rumors to bed.
notebookcheck.net
New spec details and pricing for the first RISC-V laptops revealed by Alibaba
Back in July this year, Xcalibyte was announcing pre-orders for the first RISC-V laptops dubbed Roma, but there was no info on pricing and availability. The Roma laptops are now available to order from Alibaba, and the spec sheet was updated with more details. Prices start at US$1499, with the first batch expected to ship in Q4 2022.
