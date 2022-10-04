There could be a major shake-up at the "WWE Raw" commentary table this coming Monday, according to WrestleVotes. The Twitter account, which claims to have "inside sources" within WWE, has revealed that fans can "expect a commentary change" on the season premiere edition of the red brand show, taking place this Monday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WrestleVotes did not disclose any further details in regard to what changes are likely to occur to the commentary team, or whether the positions of current "Raw" announcers Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton are currently in doubt. The account disclosed that other aspects of "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" are expected to be altered this week, but did not reveal which elements would be changed.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO