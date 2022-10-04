Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Multiple Gimmick Matches To NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE will present the third annual Halloween Havoc special event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on October 22, 2022. The company added multiple gimmick matches to the event during NXT tonight. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade as his...
ringsidenews.com
Live WWE Raw Results, Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights For October 3, 2022
Coming to you live on Monday Night is WWE Raw and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. We’re one week away from October 8th’s Extreme Rules event, and the red brand has a big night ahead!. These are Live results, so keep refreshing throughout the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
ringsidenews.com
Antonio Inoki’s Final Words Before His Death Revealed
The world is mourning the tragic death of pro wrestling legend Antonio Inoki. The NJPW founder breathed his last in his home on October 1, 2022. Now, his final words are being revealed to the world. Antonio Inoki’s official YouTube account posted a video on Monday. The video was recorded...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
Yardbarker
Andrade El Idolo feels a “little stagnant” in AEW, calls the WWE schedule “inhuman”
Andrade El Idolo has been teasing the idea of leaving AEW even though company president Tony Khan reportedly has no plans of releasing any wrestlers right now. AEW is going with the teases as they’ve announced that Andrade will wrestle 10 of the Dark Order in a Mask vs. Career Match on this week’s Rampage episode. If Andrade loses the match, then he must leave the promotion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Discovered She’s A Masochist Before WWE Extreme Rules
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. After becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion, things have been going in a certain direction for Morgan. The former Riott Squad member retained her title against Ronda Rousey at...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Has Strong Words For Pro Wrestlers
Gunther was a top star in NXT UK until he outgrew the brand. The Ring General had a brief stint in NXT 2.0 as well. Vince McMahon was impressed by Gunther’s incredible work ethic and dedication to hard work and booked him to win the Intercontinental Championship. For those...
ringsidenews.com
Bruce Prichard Wants Vince McMahon To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE executive Bruce Prichard has seen a lot in the company, even being in the room during historic moments. Obviously, his name deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction, but he has an interesting choice of who he wants to do the induction honors. Prichard recently disclosed that he would...
ringsidenews.com
Mae Young Gave Kurt Angle Explicit Instructions Before Famous Segment
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release and is unlikely to ever will. He is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Olympic Hero has competed against the best of the best that the...
ringsidenews.com
Dan Lambert Explains Why He Left AEW
Dan Lambert made his AEW debut with American Top Team last year, before becoming the mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page. Many regarded his mic skills as one of the best in the company. He was also part of some featured feuds against the likes of Darby...
ringsidenews.com
Alicia Fox Engaged To Be Married
Alicia Fox had some very public issues with alcohol back in 2019. She faced her demons head-on as fans continued to give her support. However, she eventually overcame them as well. Fox has previously dated fellow WWE colleague Wade Barrett. However, the couple split in 2012 after ending their 2-year-long...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Wishes He Could’ve Managed Andrade El Idolo In AEW
Ric Flair made headlines after requesting his release from WWE last year. It was previously said that Ric Flair wants one more in-ring run. He has teased that on numerous occasions as well. As many fans are aware by now, Andrade El Idolo is Ric Flair’s son-in-law and due to...
Comments / 0