Optibrium has announced three key appointments: Michelle Harrison as Head of Strategic Marketing, Chris Khoury as Associate Director of Business Development, and Imran Ghauri as Business Development Manager. The appointments bring extensive AI and life science expertise and will align global business development and marketing strategies to further develop and commercialise the Company’s computer-aided drug discovery technologies. Driven by recent investment and continued commercial growth, Optibrium plans to double its headcount by the end of 2023, including recruitment for C-suite roles.

