technologynetworks.com
Optibrium Strengthens Global AI Drug Discovery Software Operations With Three Key Appointments
Optibrium has announced three key appointments: Michelle Harrison as Head of Strategic Marketing, Chris Khoury as Associate Director of Business Development, and Imran Ghauri as Business Development Manager. The appointments bring extensive AI and life science expertise and will align global business development and marketing strategies to further develop and commercialise the Company’s computer-aided drug discovery technologies. Driven by recent investment and continued commercial growth, Optibrium plans to double its headcount by the end of 2023, including recruitment for C-suite roles.
forkast.news
Software firm Spexi raises US$5.5 mln to develop Flow blockchain-based drone imagery platform
Software company Spexi has raised US$5.5 million in seed funding to create Spexigon, the world’s first crypto-powered fly-to-earn drone imagery platform based on the Flow blockchain, according to a press release on Tuesday. Fast facts. Users can upload aerial images shot by drones to earn $SPEXI token rewards. These...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Nevro Announces FDA Approval of Costa Rica Manufacturing Operations
Nevro, a global medical device company specializing in solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its manufacturing operations in Costa Rica for the production of its proprietary spinal cord stimulation systems for the treatment of chronic pain, including its HFX product platform.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Palantir, Concordance Partner on First Fully-Integrated Medical Supply Chain Ecosystem
Palantir Technologies, a builder of operating systems, and Concordance Healthcare Solutions, a large, independent U.S. healthcare distributor, this week announced a partnership to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem – bringing together inventory and supply chain data from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and providers into one cohesive, real-time system.
infomeddnews.com
LREsystem Ltd Announce Strategic Partnership with Ortho Consulting Group
LREsystem Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with leading global expansion specialists Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) to execute all elements of their global commercialisation activity. Under the partnership deal terms, OCG has been granted an equity position in LREsystem Ltd. This aligns with OCG’s commitment to improving patient lives through...
2 Medical Device Makers Crushing the Market
One company is an industry disruptor with big upside potential, while the other is a huge, diversified company.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Collagen Matrix Acquires Polyganics
Collagen Matrix today announced the acquisition of Polyganics, a medical technology company that develops and manufactures bioresorbable medical devices. The acquisition expands Collagen Matrix's portfolio of bioresorbable solutions and technology platforms for bone and tissue repair, unlocking new markets and clinical opportunities for the Company. As a provider of collagen-based...
salestechstar.com
SPS Commerce Acquires InterTrade Systems Inc.
Acquisition strengthens company’s leadership across apparel and general merchandise industries. SPS Commerce, Inc., a leader in retail cloud services, announced the acquisition of InterTrade Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of mdf commerce inc., and a provider of technical solutions for product, information and transaction data exchange between retailers and suppliers.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
3M Completes Sale of Rights to Neoplast and Neobun Brands
3M has completed the sale of its rights to the Neoplast and Neobun brands and related assets in Thailand and certain other Southeast Asia countries to Selic, a company focusing on bonding innovation serving various industries. The sale included related manufacturing assets of the Ladlumkaew, Thailand, facility. Neoplast and Neobun...
monitordaily.com
Herrera Joins Access Capital as Senior Collateral Analyst
Access Capital, an independent lender to the staffing and other industries, appointed Sandra Herrera as a senior collateral analyst. She will be based in Chicago. Herrera brings more than 25 years of experience working with both banking and non-banking lenders. Herrera’s deep experience will further expand Access Capital’s capabilities to provide financing solutions and support “For the Life of Your Company.”
argusjournal.com
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Share Buyback Initiative and Reduces Authorized Share Capital
Charlotte, North Carolina, October 5, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce that the Authorized Share Count of the Company has been reduced by 250,000,000 effective as of October 4, 2022.
thecoinrise.com
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Esaote North America Ultrasound Awarded Contract with Vizient
Esaote North America announced a multi-year contract with Vizient that will provide members access to contracts that offer increased savings on Esaote North America's comprehensive Ultrasound product line and services, including the MyLab family portfolio. "Our unique ultrasound portfolio is optimized for high performance in the most demanding clinical settings,...
ffnews.com
Lockton Launches New People Solutions Practice
Lockton Companies, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group, announced today an evolution in its business as its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions. Lockton’s People Solutions practice consists of solutions supporting our clients in the areas of employee experiences and engagement, total rewards and...
constructiondive.com
Lendlease Americas names new CEO
Australia-based contractor and developer Lendlease has appointed a new CEO for its Americas division, effective Nov. 1. Claire Johnston, managing director of the firm’s Google Development Ventures division, will replace former global chief operating officer and CEO Americas Denis Hickey, who is leaving the organization after 10 years, the company announced Thursday. With Hickey’s departure, Global CEO Tony Lombardo will assume the responsibilities of global COO.
salestechstar.com
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mikael brings more than 20 years leadership experience from the digital engineering...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Jasper Health and Scripps Research to Partner on Oncology Research
Jasper Health and Scripps Research have entered a longstanding partnership with the goal of advancing the body of literature on improving the lives and outcomes of those affected by cancer. Jasper Health collects continuous, real-time data insights augmented by clinical and psychosocial data. This data is focused on the whole...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Curve and Fidesmo partner on wearable payments
British financial super app Curve has forged an alliance with Sweden’s Fidesmo to explore the increasing popularity of wearable payment devices. As part of the tie-up, Curve users in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA) will be able to add several payment cards to Fidesmo partner devices, including rings, bracelets, keyrings, watches, and pens.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cybersecurity considerations for wearable tech
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Ours truly is the great age of digital technology. Indeed, few of us can get through an ordinary day without engaging with some kind of digital device, whether we’re using them to communicate, research, work, bank, or even monitor our health.
blockchain.news
