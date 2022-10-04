ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

WIFR

Freeport man arrested, charged with home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police arrested 33-year-old Jessee Entler Wednesday night after a warrant was issued in connection with a home invasion earlier in the day. Entler was taken into custody in the 500 block of W. Wyandotte Street in Freeport. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the same area for a report of a home invasion.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side. Police tweeted shortly before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday that a man was shot in the area of 12th Street and 5th Avenue and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
FREEPORT, IL
Madison, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Six Members of the Dixon Police Department Takes the Oath at Recent City Council Meeting

With a large group of family, friends and colleagues in attendance at the recent Dixon City Council meeting, six members of the Dixon Police Force took the oath of office. Two of the officers were taking the places of Deputy Chief since the retirement from the department of former Deputy Chief Brad Sibley and Clay Whelen. The two new Deputy Chefs are Matthew Richards and Doug Lehman.
DIXON, IL
WIFR

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County. Both Jerome J. Epping, 67,...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident near New Milford

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ogle County Sheriff Dept. Arrests One Person For DUI

OGLE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Police Department Pick Out a New K-9 Dog

The regular session of the Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night started out with a proclamation read into the record proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One of the highlights expressed was that the entire city and its citizens need to work hard to eliminate domestic violence in the community. One resolution was passed for the adoption of the 2022 Whiteside County Multi-Jurisdiction All Hazards Mitigation Plan.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WIFR

Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash

SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash. Deputies say that a...
LEE COUNTY, IL
CBS 58

Salem man killed in Illinois motorcycle crash

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday, Oct. 3. It happened around 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road in Boone County, Illinois, however deputies say the crash sequence initiated in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
WIFR

Dixon High School shooter gets 60 years

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Matthew Milby Jr. gets 60 years in prison for the 2018 shooting at a Dixon High School graduation practice. Judge John Redington handed down the sentence just two hours into the hearing at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon. Milby Jr. received 30 years for...
DIXON, IL
starvedrock.media

Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision

A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
LEE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Police Announce Trick or Treat Times

The Dixon Police Department announces the Trick-or-Treat times for children this Halloween Season will be Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Department will have additional personnel working throughout the evening to assist and monitor the event, while also handing out candy as well. Citizens are also asked to illuminate their porch lights if they are participating in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Any suspicious activity or candy should be reported to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411.
DIXON, IL

