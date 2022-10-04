Read full article on original website
WIFR
Freeport man arrested, charged with home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police arrested 33-year-old Jessee Entler Wednesday night after a warrant was issued in connection with a home invasion earlier in the day. Entler was taken into custody in the 500 block of W. Wyandotte Street in Freeport. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the same area for a report of a home invasion.
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: The 31 year old shooting victim, Has passed away. This is now a murder investigation.
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
WIFR
Shooting in Rockford leaves one man dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side. Police tweeted shortly before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday that a man was shot in the area of 12th Street and 5th Avenue and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
WIFR
Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
nrgmediadixon.com
Matthew Milby Jr in a Lee County Courtroom Tuesday and Gets 30 Years in Prison for 2018 School Shooting
Dixon School Shooter, Matthew Milby Jr was in a Lee County Court on Tuesday. Milby was there for his sentencing. Milby had pled guilty to two charges. The charges being Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm at a Peace Officer and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School Building. For...
nrgmediadixon.com
Six Members of the Dixon Police Department Takes the Oath at Recent City Council Meeting
With a large group of family, friends and colleagues in attendance at the recent Dixon City Council meeting, six members of the Dixon Police Force took the oath of office. Two of the officers were taking the places of Deputy Chief since the retirement from the department of former Deputy Chief Brad Sibley and Clay Whelen. The two new Deputy Chefs are Matthew Richards and Doug Lehman.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Winnebago County
WIFR
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County. Both Jerome J. Epping, 67,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident near New Milford
nrgmediadixon.com
Amboy Police Reminds Residents the Fall Clean Up and Inspections are Underway
In Amboy the Police Department wants to remind residents that the Fall clean up …inspections have already began. Please clean up properties before the weather changes. – only 2 campers allowed per property. Must be licensed and cannot be used as housing. *From now on * violations will be...
Matthew Milby sentenced in 2018 shooting during Dixon High School graduation practice
A man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 shooting at Dixon High School during graduation practice learned his fate Tuesday.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Ogle County Sheriff Dept. Arrests One Person For DUI
Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors
There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Department Pick Out a New K-9 Dog
The regular session of the Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night started out with a proclamation read into the record proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One of the highlights expressed was that the entire city and its citizens need to work hard to eliminate domestic violence in the community. One resolution was passed for the adoption of the 2022 Whiteside County Multi-Jurisdiction All Hazards Mitigation Plan.
WIFR
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash. Deputies say that a...
CBS 58
Salem man killed in Illinois motorcycle crash
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday, Oct. 3. It happened around 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road in Boone County, Illinois, however deputies say the crash sequence initiated in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.
Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
WIFR
Dixon High School shooter gets 60 years
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Matthew Milby Jr. gets 60 years in prison for the 2018 shooting at a Dixon High School graduation practice. Judge John Redington handed down the sentence just two hours into the hearing at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon. Milby Jr. received 30 years for...
starvedrock.media
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision
A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Police Announce Trick or Treat Times
The Dixon Police Department announces the Trick-or-Treat times for children this Halloween Season will be Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Department will have additional personnel working throughout the evening to assist and monitor the event, while also handing out candy as well. Citizens are also asked to illuminate their porch lights if they are participating in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Any suspicious activity or candy should be reported to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411.
