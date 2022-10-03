ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

CBS San Francisco

New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner

OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring.  At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
ANTIOCH, CA
oaklandside.org

They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own

For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
OAKLAND, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
psychologytoday.com

Sniper Serial Killers' Narrow Range of Motives

The Stockton serial killer fits a rare pattern. We can look to earlier serial shooters to consider a motive that might help to anticipate his next move. Armed with information on a possible motive, cops can form a viable strategy. We typically think of serial killers as offenders who murder...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Who cleans up Bay Area homicides?

(KRON) – – The city of Oakland has seen over 100 homicides this year, Mary and Michael McIntosh have been at the center of many of them. Their most recent call, a shooting at a house party in Oakland that killed two teenage boys from Berkeley. Diablo Crime Scene Cleaners is a privately owned company […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
CONCORD, CA
TheDailyBeast

Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped

OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
OAKLAND, CA

