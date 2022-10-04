Read full article on original website
Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he had recent health scare
Karl-Anthony Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves this week after suffering a recent health scare. The three-time All-Star big man told reporters on Monday that he had to be hospitalized with a non-COVID illness. Towns revealed that he only started walking again on Saturday and that he was down to 231 pounds because of the illness.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
hotnewhiphop.com
Karl-Anthony Towns Lost 17 Pounds After Being Hospitalized
Towns recently got to speak about the scary illness. Karl-Anthony Towns is gearing up for a huge season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has added Rudy Gobert to the roster, and there is this feeling that the team will be contending in the Western Conference, at least on a level that the franchise hasn’t seen in quite some time.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Knicks Preseason Profile: Lean, Clean Derrick Rose Looks To Make MVP Impact
Fully healthy and resembling his rookie self, Rose is looking to make a sizable effect on the New York Knicks' efforts off the bench.
Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
Derrick Rose turns 34, looks to bloom once more for Knicks
New York Knicks backup guard Derrick Rose has been at his lightest since his rookie year. After 14 seasons and seven surgeries since his MVP year in 2011, Rose is determined to bloom once more rather than wither into retirement. Rose turns 34 Tuesday and is expected to return on...
T-wolves ease Towns back in after illness, hospitalization
MINNEAPOLIS — All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to the court for practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after a delayed start to training camp due to an unspecified illness that was serious enough to warrant hospitalization.Towns took part in non-contact drills with the team on Monday. He will not play in Minnesota's first exhibition game on Tuesday at Miami, coach Chris Finch said."He's in really good shape. He does a really good job. He never really falls out of shape when it comes to his cardio," Finch said. "I think with him, it's just getting his feel back, some strength back,...
ESPN
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell debuts for his new team
PHILADELPHIA -- Less than five weeks since being acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a stunning blockbuster of a trade to cap a frenetic offseason in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell made his debut for the Cavaliers Wednesday in Cleveland's preseason opener. And, after finishing with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting,...
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Jamal Murray adds weight to Lakers 2020 bubble championship: ‘That was the highest level of basketball being played’
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray believes that the basketball played in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble during the 2019-20 season, was the “highest level” of basketball there is. “I think that was the highest level of basketball being played, because it was only basketball,” Murray told Bleacher...
Jalen Brunson Already Making Major New York Knicks Impact
A lot of attention this NBA offseason was given to what the New York Knicks didn’t do. They couldn’t land Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, but this was still a successful offseason for the Knicks. They filled a major hole on the roster, signing...
