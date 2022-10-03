Ed Sheeran was honored with the European Song of the Year award Monday night at the BMI London Awards, held at London’s Savoy Hotel. Ed and one of his co-writers, Johnny McDaid, shared the award for “Bad Habits.” In a video acceptance message, Ed said, “We had so much fun making the song and it has been so much fun playing the song out on the road and seeing the reactions of people all around Europe and I can’t wait to go out and do some more.”

