Dixon Park District Says Free Walking Program Now Available at the New Facility
The Dixon Park District announced their free walking program has kicks off. Walking will be free during all open hours at The Facility; 1312 Washington Ave. Registration is required to participate. To register go to Dixonil.myrec.com. Please note, if you wish to participate in other activities while at The Facility,...
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
Rock Falls Police Department Pick Out a New K-9 Dog
The regular session of the Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night started out with a proclamation read into the record proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One of the highlights expressed was that the entire city and its citizens need to work hard to eliminate domestic violence in the community. One resolution was passed for the adoption of the 2022 Whiteside County Multi-Jurisdiction All Hazards Mitigation Plan.
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
Sterling Alderman Would Like to Broadcast Council Meetings Like They Do in Rock Falls
The City of Rock Falls uses a access channel to broadcast City Council meetings as well as a place for the residents to get important information from the city. One Sterling Alderman is asking the question, why Sterling cannot do that. Sterling Alderman Wise brought the question up at the...
Undaunted by County Rejection, Kreider Goes Before Dixon Council About Donation for Possible Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course
Despite the setback of the Lee County Board declining to donate to Kreider Services not once, but twice, John Stauter of Kreider Services came before the Dixon City Council Monday night. The project he spoke of is the planned purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. Stauter spoke to...
You Gotta Try This: Brunch at The Norwegian in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Norwegian. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2...
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
Dixon Police Announce Trick or Treat Times
The Dixon Police Department announces the Trick-or-Treat times for children this Halloween Season will be Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Department will have additional personnel working throughout the evening to assist and monitor the event, while also handing out candy as well. Citizens are also asked to illuminate their porch lights if they are participating in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Any suspicious activity or candy should be reported to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411.
Riverboat Ready For Passengers In Ottawa
Rolling down the river in Starved Rock Country. A grand opening cruise of the Sainte Genevieve is set for 5:30 today. The 149-passenger sternwheel riverboat is docked on the Illinois River in Ottawa. You can book a two-hour cruise that will take you between Buffalo Rock and the Marseilles lock and dam. The boat can also be rented out for private events.
Amboy Police Reminds Residents the Fall Clean Up and Inspections are Underway
In Amboy the Police Department wants to remind residents that the Fall clean up …inspections have already began. Please clean up properties before the weather changes. – only 2 campers allowed per property. Must be licensed and cannot be used as housing. *From now on * violations will be...
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Sterling Mayor Stresses Fire Prevention Measures
On a beautiful fall evening, the Sterling City Council met in regular session last Monday night and had several worthwhile upcoming events on the consent agenda. The Sauk Valley Foodbank requested to have fees waived for the use of the Sterling Marketplace on October 26. The Kiwanis asked to hold a bucket brigade on October 8. Happy Tails Humane Society also requested to hold a bucket brigade on October 22.
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Nurses express anger at no-show board members, lose out on increased wages
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rage, shock and defeat are how some Stephenson County nurses describe their feelings Monday night, after they say board members cheated them out of a raise. “What’s gonna happen to us,” said a Stephenson Nurse Center nurse. It was a Stephenson County board meeting...
At 100 years old and counting, Geneseo's DeClercq gets her first Harley ride
It wasn’t on her bucket list, but Elsie DeClercq admitted she enjoyed her first ride on a Harley motorcycle. DeClercq is a resident in an independent-living apartment at Allure of Geneseo and celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, Oct. 3. The motorcycle ride was a 100th birthday gift from...
Reba Extends National Tour, Including Quad Cities Show
The legendary Reba McEntire has announced a host of additional concerts on her 'Reba: Live in Concert' tour, including a stop in Moline. In a tweet, Reba said, "I'm having so much fun out on the road that we've decided to add more dates and continue the fun on into 2023 with Terri Clark, and the Isaacs.
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley
If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
