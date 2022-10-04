The Dixon Police Department announces the Trick-or-Treat times for children this Halloween Season will be Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Department will have additional personnel working throughout the evening to assist and monitor the event, while also handing out candy as well. Citizens are also asked to illuminate their porch lights if they are participating in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Any suspicious activity or candy should be reported to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411.

DIXON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO