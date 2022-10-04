ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Falls, IL

nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Park District Says Free Walking Program Now Available at the New Facility

The Dixon Park District announced their free walking program has kicks off. Walking will be free during all open hours at The Facility; 1312 Washington Ave. Registration is required to participate. To register go to Dixonil.myrec.com. Please note, if you wish to participate in other activities while at The Facility,...
DIXON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28

Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
COAL VALLEY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Police Department Pick Out a New K-9 Dog

The regular session of the Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night started out with a proclamation read into the record proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One of the highlights expressed was that the entire city and its citizens need to work hard to eliminate domestic violence in the community. One resolution was passed for the adoption of the 2022 Whiteside County Multi-Jurisdiction All Hazards Mitigation Plan.
ROCK FALLS, IL
City
Rock Falls, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
rockrivercurrent.com

You Gotta Try This: Brunch at The Norwegian in Rockford

You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Norwegian. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2...
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Police Announce Trick or Treat Times

The Dixon Police Department announces the Trick-or-Treat times for children this Halloween Season will be Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Department will have additional personnel working throughout the evening to assist and monitor the event, while also handing out candy as well. Citizens are also asked to illuminate their porch lights if they are participating in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Any suspicious activity or candy should be reported to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411.
DIXON, IL
starvedrock.media

Riverboat Ready For Passengers In Ottawa

Rolling down the river in Starved Rock Country. A grand opening cruise of the Sainte Genevieve is set for 5:30 today. The 149-passenger sternwheel riverboat is docked on the Illinois River in Ottawa. You can book a two-hour cruise that will take you between Buffalo Rock and the Marseilles lock and dam. The boat can also be rented out for private events.
OTTAWA, IL
Lifestyle
Tourism
Facebook
Halloween
KWQC

The Barn at Allen Acres

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
ROCK FALLS, IL
97X

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Mayor Stresses Fire Prevention Measures

On a beautiful fall evening, the Sterling City Council met in regular session last Monday night and had several worthwhile upcoming events on the consent agenda. The Sauk Valley Foodbank requested to have fees waived for the use of the Sterling Marketplace on October 26. The Kiwanis asked to hold a bucket brigade on October 8. Happy Tails Humane Society also requested to hold a bucket brigade on October 22.
STERLING, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water

The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Reba Extends National Tour, Including Quad Cities Show

The legendary Reba McEntire has announced a host of additional concerts on her 'Reba: Live in Concert' tour, including a stop in Moline. In a tweet, Reba said, "I'm having so much fun out on the road that we've decided to add more dates and continue the fun on into 2023 with Terri Clark, and the Isaacs.
MOLINE, IL
starvedrock.media

Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley

If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.

