Q: Can you talk about your ability to run and keep drives alive today?. Carr: "It was something that we used to emphasize. [Jon] Gru [Gruden] would always tell me to run for two a game. Just challenging me, two first downs a game is what he would say. Now, with the way that we're playing, if they want to double everybody, I take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go, just to make it hard for people. It's definitely something I'm conscious about. It's definitely something I'm trying to do and get as many yards as I can to put that pressure on the defenses because I think ultimately, it'll help Davante [Adams]. I think it'll help Darren [Waller]. It’ll help Hunter [Renfrow] when he's back. It will help our skill guys to get some normal coverages, but until then, if people want to keep doing it, then I have to be able to try and do that the best that I can."
The Colts are calling up a player with plenty of experience playing in mile-high conditions for Thursday’s game against the Broncos. Indianapolis will elevate running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the...
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The feeling is the Indianapolis Colts aren’t very good because they tied the lowly Houston Texans and got shut out by Jacksonville. But they also beat the Kansas City Chiefs – something the Denver Broncos haven’t done in their past 13 games over seven seasons.
Over the last two decades, the Raiders have been the league’s most penalized team. This is certainly not a new problem for the Silver and Black as their penalty woes date back to the 1970s. However, that hasn’t been the case so far for the Raiders. In fact, they’ve...
Don’t call it a comeback! Not yet, at least. The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-3 after the first month of the season. They are coming off a necessary divisional win against the Denver Broncos. It wasn’t pretty, but that does not matter. If they fell to 0-4, their playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 5 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Oct. 10 Raiders 8:15 PM ESPN Raiders
