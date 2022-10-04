Read full article on original website
Related
Pet Owners Face Backlash As 'Terrifying' Video Shows Dogs Rush Front Porch
Footage taken from a Ring doorbell camera shows a couple quickly getting back into their house with their baby just before two dogs sprint into their yard and up their porch. Posted by u/MeowMyMix on the Reddit forum "Mildly Infuriating," the video shows two barking dogs as they rushed across the street.
The Dangers Your Pet Dog May Face After A Hurricane
During a hurricane or a violent storm, pets are usually exposed to risks such as debris wounds or broken limbs injuries, but they are also exposed to other life-threatening dangers that can affect them after the storm has passed. While the best course of action would be to get your...
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy
All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Scared Cat Who Arrived at Florida Shelter After Her Owner Was Evicted Shows the Reality of Animal Surrender
Many times animals are surrendered for the worst reasons. Take one cat at the Orange County Animal Services in Orlando Florida, who is now waiting for a new home after tragedy struck. It breaks our hearts to see her so scared!. Photographer Albert Harris (@aharrisphoto) shared Turanga's story to raise...
pethelpful.com
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
lovemeow.com
Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands
A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
Don't Wake Your Pet from a Nightmare and Other Pet Dreaming Tips from an Animal Behaviorist
World Dream Day is September 25, and this isn't just a holiday for humans to celebrate. Research shows that cats and dogs dream too. To help make World Dream Day the best it can be for pets, PEOPLE interviewed certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, who works with Best Friends Animal Society — a leading animal rescue organization in the work to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
A Doberman's unusual nighttime routine has left dog lovers baffled online. Everyone's bedtime routine is different—and it's the same for dogs. Some like a brief walk before settling in for the night, others are content with a dog treat or two. However, Katana the Doberman does things a little...
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
petguide.com
Survey: Over 50% of Pet Owners to Take Their Pet Trick or Treating
Autumn is here – and it’s the favorite season of the year for many people, for some particularly because it is the time when we celebrate Halloween! And if Halloween is a holiday near and dear to your heart, it only makes sense you’d want to share it with your four-legged best friend. Trick or treating is one of the most loved Halloween traditions, and this year, more and more pet parents are deciding to bring their pets to enjoy the fun of getting free treats (an activity all pets love, you’ll agree).
Tips for New Cat Owners
Though most people think about puppies and dogs when they want to get their first pet, the truth is that cats can make wonderful companions. They can provide hours of entertainment. They can be good at cuddling, but they are just as happy roaming around the house on their own. Even better, they aren’t as needy as dogs, so you can go away for several hours, without worrying about your dog going to the bathroom in your home.
Bishopsgate stabbing: Three victims knifed ‘trying to stop phone thieves on electric bikes’
Three people were stabbed as members of the public tried to intervene in a phone snatch robbery in central London, witnesses have said. The incident started when a group attacked a pedestrian in Bishopsgate near Liverpool Street station on Thursday morning, according to passers-by.Witnesses reportedly saw men on electric bikes attempt to steal a phone, with members of the public rushing to help the victim. It is believed the suspects started to attack those trying to intervene. Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukEmergency services rushed to the scene in the City of London...
Comments / 0