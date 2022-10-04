ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Newsweek

The Dangers Your Pet Dog May Face After A Hurricane

During a hurricane or a violent storm, pets are usually exposed to risks such as debris wounds or broken limbs injuries, but they are also exposed to other life-threatening dangers that can affect them after the storm has passed. While the best course of action would be to get your...
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
AL.com

Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy

All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
lovemeow.com

Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands

A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
People

Don't Wake Your Pet from a Nightmare and Other Pet Dreaming Tips from an Animal Behaviorist

World Dream Day is September 25, and this isn't just a holiday for humans to celebrate. Research shows that cats and dogs dream too. To help make World Dream Day the best it can be for pets, PEOPLE interviewed certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, who works with Best Friends Animal Society — a leading animal rescue organization in the work to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.
Newsweek

Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts

An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
natureworldnews.com

Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua

Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
petguide.com

Survey: Over 50% of Pet Owners to Take Their Pet Trick or Treating

Autumn is here – and it’s the favorite season of the year for many people, for some particularly because it is the time when we celebrate Halloween! And if Halloween is a holiday near and dear to your heart, it only makes sense you’d want to share it with your four-legged best friend. Trick or treating is one of the most loved Halloween traditions, and this year, more and more pet parents are deciding to bring their pets to enjoy the fun of getting free treats (an activity all pets love, you’ll agree).
Shelley Wenger

Tips for New Cat Owners

Though most people think about puppies and dogs when they want to get their first pet, the truth is that cats can make wonderful companions. They can provide hours of entertainment. They can be good at cuddling, but they are just as happy roaming around the house on their own. Even better, they aren’t as needy as dogs, so you can go away for several hours, without worrying about your dog going to the bathroom in your home.
The Independent

Bishopsgate stabbing: Three victims knifed ‘trying to stop phone thieves on electric bikes’

Three people were stabbed as members of the public tried to intervene in a phone snatch robbery in central London, witnesses have said. The incident started when a group attacked a pedestrian in Bishopsgate near Liverpool Street station on Thursday morning, according to passers-by.Witnesses reportedly saw men on electric bikes attempt to steal a phone, with members of the public rushing to help the victim. It is believed the suspects started to attack those trying to intervene. Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukEmergency services rushed to the scene in the City of London...
