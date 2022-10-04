Though most people think about puppies and dogs when they want to get their first pet, the truth is that cats can make wonderful companions. They can provide hours of entertainment. They can be good at cuddling, but they are just as happy roaming around the house on their own. Even better, they aren’t as needy as dogs, so you can go away for several hours, without worrying about your dog going to the bathroom in your home.

21 DAYS AGO