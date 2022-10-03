Read full article on original website
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has announced a new special event for Grand Junction residents and visitors, called Water Lights at Night. The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, at the Butterfly Pond at Las Colonias Park.
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall
According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
Mountain town fire destroys family-owned restaurant in Colorado
According to a press release from San Juan County's Office of Emergency Management, a structure fire destroyed a local home and business in the Colorado mountain town of Silverton in the early hours of Wednesday morning. On October 5 at about 3:30 AM, the San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department...
nbc11news.com
Proposition 123 for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The median price for a home went up 20 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. Now, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is pushing for Proposition 123 which will allow more affordable housing here in the Grand Valley. Prop. 123 was approved earlier this year to be on November’s ballot. Mayor Stout says if this is voter-approved, it will make housing more affordable, lower rent, and build more affordable housing.
nbc11news.com
STATION ALERT: KKCO is now back on the air.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Service has been restored to all KKCO stations. The broadcast is being run from a lower-power backup transmitter, and viewers may have issues getting a signal lock or experience quality issues. If you do, try scanning for channel 11.11 for better signal reception. Viewers still...
