Undaunted by County Rejection, Kreider Goes Before Dixon Council About Donation for Possible Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course

nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Alderman Would Like to Broadcast Council Meetings Like They Do in Rock Falls
The City of Rock Falls uses a access channel to broadcast City Council meetings as well as a place for the residents to get important information from the city. One Sterling Alderman is asking the question, why Sterling cannot do that. Sterling Alderman Wise brought the question up at the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District Says Free Walking Program Now Available at the New Facility
The Dixon Park District announced their free walking program has kicks off. Walking will be free during all open hours at The Facility; 1312 Washington Ave. Registration is required to participate. To register go to Dixonil.myrec.com. Please note, if you wish to participate in other activities while at The Facility,...
WIFR
Nurses express anger at no-show board members, lose out on increased wages
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rage, shock and defeat are how some Stephenson County nurses describe their feelings Monday night, after they say board members cheated them out of a raise. “What’s gonna happen to us,” said a Stephenson Nurse Center nurse. It was a Stephenson County board meeting...
nrgmediadixon.com
Six Members of the Dixon Police Department Takes the Oath at Recent City Council Meeting
With a large group of family, friends and colleagues in attendance at the recent Dixon City Council meeting, six members of the Dixon Police Force took the oath of office. Two of the officers were taking the places of Deputy Chief since the retirement from the department of former Deputy Chief Brad Sibley and Clay Whelen. The two new Deputy Chefs are Matthew Richards and Doug Lehman.
rockrivercurrent.com
City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford
ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Tourism Invites Residents to Participate in a Halloween House Decorating Contest
Rock Falls Tourism invites all Rock Falls residents to participate in House of 1000 Decorations Halloween House Decorating Contest. Decorate your front yard, front porch, or house in a Halloween theme and see if you have the scariest or best-themed Halloween house this year. To register, call Rock Falls Tourism...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Opposition to SAFE-T Act grows; Dixon school shooter sentenced
The Oak Lawn Village Board and Joliet City Council have joined other municipalities, prosecutors and elected officials in opposing the controversial crime bill known as the SAFE-T Act. During Tuesday’s village board meeting, Oak Lawn’s mayor discussed for seven minutes what he considers the flaws in the legislation. The village...
nrgmediadixon.com
Amboy Police Reminds Residents the Fall Clean Up and Inspections are Underway
In Amboy the Police Department wants to remind residents that the Fall clean up …inspections have already began. Please clean up properties before the weather changes. – only 2 campers allowed per property. Must be licensed and cannot be used as housing. *From now on * violations will be...
casinonewsdaily.com
Construction Starts at Hard Rock Rockford Three Years After Approval
About three years after the Illinois legislature passed a bill approving Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the ground was broken last Wednesday by Hard Rock representatives and city officials in a much-anticipated ceremony. The shovels were turned at the casino’s permanent location near the entrance of Interstate 90 on East State...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Department Pick Out a New K-9 Dog
The regular session of the Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night started out with a proclamation read into the record proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One of the highlights expressed was that the entire city and its citizens need to work hard to eliminate domestic violence in the community. One resolution was passed for the adoption of the 2022 Whiteside County Multi-Jurisdiction All Hazards Mitigation Plan.
wmay.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability...
kanecountyconnects.com
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation
The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
