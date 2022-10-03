Read full article on original website
Mind Springs Health Under Investigation
10 other counties. Now they’re dealing with holds on payment and multiple investigations after two fired employees, a chief medical officer, and a nurse practitioner raised serious concerns about the safety of children and teen patients last week.
KKTV
Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available this month! What you need to know
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In a historic move, over-the-counter hearing aids are being rolled out across the country this month!. Experts tell 11 News this opens up so many more options for people dealing with some hearing loss, particularly those whose auditory issues weren’t considered severe enough in the past to qualify for hearing aids.
nurserymag.com
Japanese beetle detected on Western Slope
After a detection of the invasive Japanese beetle in Grand Junction this summer, the Colorado Department of Agriculture has been working in partnership with local stakeholders to eradicate the pest and prevent its spread into additional areas of Colorado. “CDA has been working with our partners in Mesa County’s Noxious...
Daily Record
“Incredibly frustrating”: Colorado schools reject Ganahl’s claims that students identify as cats
No, several large Colorado school districts said Tuesday, they are not having issues with students identifying as cats or other animals, as Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has repeatedly claimed is happening in schools across the state. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent running to unseat Gov. Jared Polis next...
Grand Junction Colorado’s New Blood Donation Center Now Open
The big day has finally arrived. Grand Junction, Colorado's new blood donation center officially opened today, Monday, October 3, 2022. If you're a blood donor, the new blood donation center is open and ready to serve. Here's where you'll find them. Grand Junction, Colorado's New Blood Donation Center. A few...
nbc11news.com
Proposition 123 for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The median price for a home went up 20 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. Now, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is pushing for Proposition 123 which will allow more affordable housing here in the Grand Valley. Prop. 123 was approved earlier this year to be on November’s ballot. Mayor Stout says if this is voter-approved, it will make housing more affordable, lower rent, and build more affordable housing.
coloradosun.com
In latest effort to staff Colorado’s prisons, CDOC is offering $7K bonuses and making TikToks
Still struggling to reverse historically low staffing numbers, the Colorado Department of Corrections is drastically raising financial incentives — up to $7,000 at some locations — and posting on TikTok to recruit correctional officers. The latest program offers $4,500 bonuses for new correctional officers and an additional $2,500...
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
These Are the Best Employers in Colorado As Ranked By Forbes
If you're looking for a new job in Colorado then chose the best and look into starting a career with a top-ranked company. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to poll Americans and determine which companies are the most highly favored by employees giving us the top 15 employers in Colorado.
More children in Colorado are dying from fentanyl
DENVER — Fentanyl kills more Coloradans than any other drug. Deaths among children are rising. A doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado began noticing an uptick in cases in 2020. "It doesn't take much to have a fatal event," said Dr. Sam Wang, a medical toxicology physician at Children's Hospital.
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
Cyberattack takes down Colorado’s main government website
A cyberattack orchestrated by anonymous agent on Wednesday took down Colorado’s main government website, according to a news release from the state.
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
nbc11news.com
STATION ALERT: KKCO is now back on the air.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Service has been restored to all KKCO stations. The broadcast is being run from a lower-power backup transmitter, and viewers may have issues getting a signal lock or experience quality issues. If you do, try scanning for channel 11.11 for better signal reception. Viewers still...
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties
Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Tenth Colorado resident dies from West Nile Virus, officials urge caution
A resident from La Plata County has died from complications associated with West Nile virus, according to a news release from San Juan Basin Public Health. This marks the tenth West Nile virus death in Colorado this year. "West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be passed on...
