ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

Mind Springs Health Under Investigation

10 other counties. Now they’re dealing with holds on payment and multiple investigations after two fired employees, a chief medical officer, and a nurse practitioner raised serious concerns about the safety of children and teen patients last week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nurserymag.com

Japanese beetle detected on Western Slope

After a detection of the invasive Japanese beetle in Grand Junction this summer, the Colorado Department of Agriculture has been working in partnership with local stakeholders to eradicate the pest and prevent its spread into additional areas of Colorado. “CDA has been working with our partners in Mesa County’s Noxious...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
City
Fruita, CO
nbc11news.com

Proposition 123 for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The median price for a home went up 20 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. Now, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is pushing for Proposition 123 which will allow more affordable housing here in the Grand Valley. Prop. 123 was approved earlier this year to be on November’s ballot. Mayor Stout says if this is voter-approved, it will make housing more affordable, lower rent, and build more affordable housing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hollie Smith
9NEWS

More children in Colorado are dying from fentanyl

DENVER — Fentanyl kills more Coloradans than any other drug. Deaths among children are rising. A doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado began noticing an uptick in cases in 2020. "It doesn't take much to have a fatal event," said Dr. Sam Wang, a medical toxicology physician at Children's Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Group Therapy#Mental Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Family Health West#Mental Health America
nbc11news.com

STATION ALERT: KKCO is now back on the air.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Service has been restored to all KKCO stations. The broadcast is being run from a lower-power backup transmitter, and viewers may have issues getting a signal lock or experience quality issues. If you do, try scanning for channel 11.11 for better signal reception. Viewers still...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties

Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
95 Rock KKNN

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy