Let’s consider the current state of affairs for phone-based communications for a moment. In just a short time, our world has changed substantially - we’ve gone from fixed-line phones to the initial brick-like mobile devices of the 80s, followed by simple flip phones. Now, we have 5G-enabled, highly intelligent and versatile smartphones that can bring us information from anywhere in the world straight to the palm of our hands in mere seconds. We live in a zettabyte world where data is created and transmitted to and from mobile devices in such astronomical quantities it’s hard to comprehend. Even us, as the end users, are now a data point in the ever-growing fabric of our digital world.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO