thefastmode.com
Oklahoma-based Pine Cellular Selects Ericsson to Modernize its Existing 3G/4G Radios
Pine Cellular, a regional telecommunications company serving south eastern Oklahoma, has selected Ericsson to modernize its existing 3G/4G equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions. With this modernization, Pine Cellular will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services, resulting in an improved user experience for their subscribers. Headquartered in...
Meta withdraws internship offers after scrapping its full UK program for this year
Last month, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told staff the company was freezing hiring and warned of restructuring and downsizing.
salestechstar.com
Sabio Group to Support French Mobility Operator, Kisio, as It Takes First Steps on Digital Transformation Journey
Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France, taking its first steps in its digital transformation journey. Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France. • The strategic project is the first step in Kisio’s digital transformation journey...
abovethelaw.com
New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
thefastmode.com
The Race to Smarter Communications: A Fast and Furious World Demands Phone Number Intelligence Data Featured
Let’s consider the current state of affairs for phone-based communications for a moment. In just a short time, our world has changed substantially - we’ve gone from fixed-line phones to the initial brick-like mobile devices of the 80s, followed by simple flip phones. Now, we have 5G-enabled, highly intelligent and versatile smartphones that can bring us information from anywhere in the world straight to the palm of our hands in mere seconds. We live in a zettabyte world where data is created and transmitted to and from mobile devices in such astronomical quantities it’s hard to comprehend. Even us, as the end users, are now a data point in the ever-growing fabric of our digital world.
crowdfundinsider.com
India: Directorate of Enforcement Freezes Crypto-Assets, as Part of Investigation Involving Gaming App
Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in India has reportedly frozen the cryptocurrencies WRX (utility token of WazirX) and USDT (Tether, an Ethereum token that is pegged to the value of a U.S. dollar) equivalent to Rs 47.64 Lakhs (appr. $58,000) “under the provisions ofthe Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in respect to an investigation being conducted against one Aamir Khan and others relating to the Mobile Gaming Application, namely E-nuggets.”
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
AWS, SK Telecom to Co-develop New Set of Computer Vision Services
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SK Telecom, the information and communications technology arm of SK Group, the second largest conglomerate in Korea, announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas that the two companies will co-develop a new set of computer vision services. This collaboration aims to make it easier...
thefastmode.com
Siklu Launches Management, Automation & SON Application to its WiNDE
Siklu announced the launch of its MASON (Management, Automation and Self-Organizing Network) application and major enhancements to its Wireless Network Design Engine (WiNDE). These applications, part of the enhanced SmartHaul™ Network Operations applications suite, have both been optimized through years of field experience, designed to lower the operational burden, and maximize the return on investment of advanced wireless networks.
thefastmode.com
Batelco Unit Sure to Buy Airtel-Vodafone in the Channel Islands
Batelco, announced that its subsidiary Sure has agreed to buy Airtel-Vodafone, a mobile network provider located in Jersey and Guernsey, in the Channel Islands. The merger will trigger significant investment in the Islands’ digital infrastructure including the introduction of the latest 5G technology to the islands, resulting in the delivery of innovative mobile networks on an accelerated programme to provide high-speed gigabit technology.
thefastmode.com
High Wire Networks Wins Additional $6.7M for Multi-site, Multi-tech Rollout
High Wire Networks announced High Wire won an additional $6.7 million for a previously announced technology deployment project through a global systems integrator, that will span thousands of stores across the U.S and U.S. territories. The combined total contract value is over $12 million. The company recently won a $5...
thefastmode.com
South Africa's Vodacom Hits 2Gbps on its Commercial 5G Network
Vodacom has achieved 2.4 Gbps throughput on a live site - a first for South Africa. The trial made use of a commercial smartphone and was conducted through the commercial base stations which serve Vodacom’s Midrand campus. The record throughput speed is approximately 100 times faster than the average fibre-to-the-home connection.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Oracle, Teléfonos de México to Jointly Offer Oracle Cloud to Customers in Mexico
Oracle and Teléfonos de México (TELMEX) have announced an agreement to jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to customers across Mexico. Under the partnership, TELMEX-Triara will become the host partner for the second planned Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico. TELMEX-Triara will be able to offer OCI services as part of its portfolio through its cloud center of excellence, comprised of highly specialized infrastructure and Oracle applications professionals – in addition to supporting clients through professional and managed services.
thefastmode.com
Upstream Says its New Patented Technology Can Identify up to 85% of Website Visitors
MarTech experts, Upstream, say its new patented technology can identify up to 85% of a website’s visitors allowing for accurate and efficient mobile marketing in a fully private and compliant way. Upstream’s newly introduced Mobile Identity technology, part of the company’s mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, comes in time...
thefastmode.com
South Korean 4D Imaging Radar Solution Firm bitsensing Raises $10 million
South Korean 4D imaging radar solution company bitsensing raised $10 million in Series A Funding for a total of $21 million in funding since its inception. Among the investors are AF WPartners, ARGES Private Equity, Mando Corporation, and more. bitsensing delivers radar solutions for autonomous vehicles, intelligent traffic management and...
TechRadar
Akamai to launch a dozen new Linode data centers
CDN (opens in new tab) provider Akamai is expanding its global footprint with the addition of around 12 new Linode data centers across North America, APAC, LATAM, and Europe by the end of 2023. Equipped with Linode’s full product suite, the first data center location will be in Ashburn, Virginia,...
What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy
In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
TechRadar
Vodafone is first UK broadband provider to offer a Wi-Fi 6E router
Vodafone has become the first UK broadband provider (opens in new tab) to offer a Wi-Fi 6E-enabled router to its customers, promising the new technology will enhance wireless internet coverage in the home. Wi-Fi 6E represents the latest development in wireless connectivity, using high-level 6GHz spectrum to enhance speeds, increase...
Google Announces New Cloud Region in South Africa
Google announced Wednesday (Oct. 10) that it will launch its first African cloud region in South Africa. The announcement was made by Niral Patel, the Director of Google Cloud in Africa, during today’s Google for Africa 2022 event. “I am excited to officially announce our intent to open a...
