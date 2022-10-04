Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
Canyon News
LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine
SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— Police were contacted with reports of a man holding a knife. Officers responded to Olive Avenue and Virginia Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 and located a man who was holding an unknown metal object. The man ignored officers’ commands and waived the object at them. Officer utilized a 40 mm less lethal round and taser in order to subdue him. He was arrested for resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon, and for having two warrants. He was placed on $25,000 bail.
Homeless parolee in custody after allegedly assaulting homeowner
A homeless parolee with multiple felony convictions suspected of assaulting a homeowner in Studio City was arrested Tuesday. Police took Joshua Anthony Torres, 37, into custody around 2:30 p.m. while he was camping along the Los Angeles River, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Torres is accused of assaulting...
LAPD takes pursuit suspect and passenger into custody in South L.A.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in the area of South L.A. who was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. Sky5 was live over the scene. The slow speed chase through the streets of South L.A. came to an end, near South Vermont Avenue and West 57th […]
2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor
Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26.
Attempted theft ends in shooting in Hollywood
The search is on for some would-be thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter, officers said. But police say those suspects then shot up an apartment building.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North St. Andrews Place near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The owner of the car came outside and yelled at the suspects. That's when the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A few minutes later, they returned and fired multiple rounds into the home, police said. They then fled and are still on the loose. The two male suspects drove off in a 2013 or 2014 White Infinity, police said. No property was taken. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD.
lafocusnewspaper.com
Inmate convicted in LA and San Bernardino counties is fatally attacked in prison
FOLSOM, Calif. — An inmate serving a life sentence died after being attacked at California State Prison, Sacramento, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, corrections officials said. Two fellow inmates assaulted Felipe Rodriguez in the prison yard Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement the state Department...
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig': 2 teens face murder charges Downtown LA Fashion District store owner's death
LOS ANGELES - Two teens are facing murder charges in the death of downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District store owner. The death of a store owner, later identified as Du Young "Tommy" Lee, is believed to have stemmed from a wig. Lee, who owned the wig shop for about 20 years, reportedly tried to stop the teens from shoplifting from his business.
$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
CBS News
Police arrest 2 assault with deadly weapon suspects following pursuit in South LA
Authorities are in pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect. The chase is believed to have began somewhere near the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers in pursuit detailed that the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon related to a shooting. The...
Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail
Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
2urbangirls.com
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
