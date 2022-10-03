Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Whoopi Goldberg Knows 'Till' Won't Fix Racism but Says People 'Can't Ignore It Now' (Exclusive)
The tragedy of Emmet Till is a well-known point in American history. The 1955 lynching of the Black 14-year-old boy after he was accused of offending a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, in her family's grocery store, became the catalyst for the next phase of the civil rights movement -- cementing Emmet's place in history for the rest of time. And yet, it's taken several decades to tell that story on the big screen.
Show Us The "Gayest" Picture From Your Childhood, Like One That Screams "Mom, The Signs Were Everywhere!!"
Dig through those photo albums and go through your Instagram grid because I want to see the cream of the crop.
KTVB
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Will Resume Filming After Halyna Hutchins' Death With Her Husband Producing
When Alec Baldwin's Western film, Rust, resumes filming in January 2023 it'll include "all the original principal players on board" and a new executive producer -- Halyna Hutchins' widow, Matthew Hutchins. With Baldwin announcing on Wednesday that he's reached a settlement with the Hutchins estate in the fatal Rust shooting...
KTVB
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement in 'Rust' Shooting With Halyna Hutchins' Family
Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement in the fatal Rust shooting which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in October 2021. Production on the film is expected to resume in January 2023 with Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins, on board as an executive producer. "We are pleased to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVB
Jada Pinkett Smith to Detail 'Difficult But Riveting Journey' in Upcoming Memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith is taking her turn at the writers' table. On Thursday, it was announced that the Red Table Talk host is publishing her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023. According to a press release, the memoir...
KTVB
Reese Witherspoon Developing 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears' Movie
Reese Witherspoon has found a just right fit for her next producing project. Witherspoon is stepping into the world of children's entertainment as her Hello Sunshine production company teams up with Build-A-Bear Entertainment to develop a reimagined version of the children's classic, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The project will...
KTVB
Kanye West Met With Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Over 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Backlash
After publically dragging Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on Instagram after she criticized his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt, Kanye "Ye" West claims that he's met with the editor for a civil discussion about their political disagreements. "GABBY IS MY SISTER," West wrote, in his traditional all-caps style. "IM NOT LETTING...
KTVB
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Sister Tia's Divorce: 'She Is Strong'
Tamera Mowry-Housley is speaking out following the news that her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict. During an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the actress shared how the family is coming together to rally around her sister during this tough time. “I support...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVB
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
KTVB
Karen Huger Sounds Off on Charrisse Jackson-Jordan's 'RHOP' Return & Cast Attacks on Her Marriage (Exclusive)
Karen Huger isn't giving up her "Grande Dame" title anytime soon, even if a challenger approaches on season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac in the form of a blast from the past, OG champagne flute-holder Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. "Who?" Karen cracks to ET when Charrisse's name comes up. "When...
KTVB
'Bling Empire's Kevin and Kelly Dish on Their New Relationships and Finding the One (Exclusive)
New season, new love stories! Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider revealed to ET that they are both in new relationships ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Wednesday. Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with the dramatic return of Kelly's ex, Andrew Gray, leaving...
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams on How Much of the Salley Saga Was True (Exclusive)
Wells Adams is opening up about that Paradise moment. On Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the beloved bartender shocked fans -- and several ladies on the beach -- when he hosted Wells' Storytime to explain the saga of Salley's suitcase. "This is all I can say," Wells told ET...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVB
'She-Hulk' Sneak Peek: Watch Daredevil and She-Hulk Fight It Out! (Exclusive)
Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock come head to head in ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but it's not in the courtroom!. In the clip from Thursday's episode, where Charlie Cox makes his return to the MCU as Hells Kitchen's masked hero, the pair find each other on the top of a parking structure as Matt, aka Daredevil, is in pursuit of Eugene Patilio, aka Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), whom She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is trying to defend.
KTVB
Tori Spelling on Recent Reunion With Mom Candy and Brother Randy: 'Life's Too Short' (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling, her mother, Candy and brother, Randy all had a special night out. Last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a picture from their family dinner. Now, Spelling is elaborating on the caption, which some people thought was their first time together in 20 years. “A lot of...
KTVB
Brad Pitt's Lawyer Responds to 'Personal Attack and Misrepresentation' Following Angelina Jolie's Legal Claims
Brad Pitt's attorney is responding to Angelina Jolie's abuse claims she alleged in legal documents filed Tuesday in L.A. court. In a statement to ET, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's lawyer, Anne Kiley, says the actor "has owned [up to] everything he's responsible for from day one -- unlike the other side -- but he's not going to own [up to] anything he didn't do." The statement continues, "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation."
KTVB
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVB
Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Pleads With Her to Unblock Her
Lynne Spears wants Britney Spears to unblock her. After the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote, her mom was quick to comment and plea for an in-person conversation. "I'm not perfect, but I'm me," the quote read. Britney wrote a lengthy caption alongside the post, claiming,...
KTVB
Jerry O'Connell Recalls How He First Got Rebecca Romijn's Attention: 'I Laid It All Out There' (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell had to put on his best game when it came to landing his wife, Rebecca Romijn! During a conversation with ET, The Talk host revealed that he had to play it cool from the opposite side of the VIP section in Las Vegas to get her attention.
KTVB
Judd Apatow Talks the Downsides of His Daughter Maude Apatow's 'Euphoria' Role
Judd Apatow might be proud of his and Leslie Mann's daughter, Maude Apatow, but he did share some downsides to his 24-year-old daughter's role on Euphoria. The 54-year-old comedian stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night and discussed Maude's success. "Maude is on Euphoria right now," Judd told Jimmy...
KTVB
Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 72
Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 72. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
Comments / 0