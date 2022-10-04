Read full article on original website
Oklahoma-based Pine Cellular Selects Ericsson to Modernize its Existing 3G/4G Radios
Pine Cellular, a regional telecommunications company serving south eastern Oklahoma, has selected Ericsson to modernize its existing 3G/4G equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions. With this modernization, Pine Cellular will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services, resulting in an improved user experience for their subscribers. Headquartered in...
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
What Will 2023 Look Like for Telecoms? Featured
Over the next year, the telecoms industry is going to see a huge amount of innovation, driven by developments such as telco and hyperscaler convergence, the introduction of 5G standalone, the wider adoption of open RAN and new applications and services designed for the network edge. These are the trends that will be discussed and debated at Network X, the new event focusing on the convergence of 5G, fixed networks and the cloud, which will be setting the agenda for telecoms in 2023. Ahead of the event, Omdia analysts share their predictions regarding these key themes and how they are expected to develop over the next year…
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
Clavister, Nokia Renew Managed Security Partnership for 5G
Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications announced a renewal agreement with Nokia to strengthen their long-serving partnership and to meet the growing demands for 5G security. Nokia offers a broad range of network security solutions and services to the telecommunications market. In 2016 Clavister began a partnership...
Parallel Wireless Deploys its OpenRAN Software onto Amazon EKS Anywhere
Parallel Wireless announced it will work with AWS to deploy its cloud-native Any G (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G) wireless network solution leveraging Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere. Amazon EKS has also been named as the company’s Kubernetes management platform. This will help Parallel Wireless offer solutions that...
Siklu Launches Management, Automation & SON Application to its WiNDE
Siklu announced the launch of its MASON (Management, Automation and Self-Organizing Network) application and major enhancements to its Wireless Network Design Engine (WiNDE). These applications, part of the enhanced SmartHaul™ Network Operations applications suite, have both been optimized through years of field experience, designed to lower the operational burden, and maximize the return on investment of advanced wireless networks.
Izuma Acquires Pelion's Device Management Business; Receives Investment from SoftBank
Izuma Networks, the new edge computing services provider, announced that it has completed an acquisition of Pelion’s Device Management business, a leading IoT services platform. Izuma Networks, founded earlier this year by Travis McCollum and Ed Hemphill, veterans of the IoT industry, will focus on the rapidly expanding market...
Upstream Says its New Patented Technology Can Identify up to 85% of Website Visitors
MarTech experts, Upstream, say its new patented technology can identify up to 85% of a website’s visitors allowing for accurate and efficient mobile marketing in a fully private and compliant way. Upstream’s newly introduced Mobile Identity technology, part of the company’s mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, comes in time...
Curvalux, Cambridge Broadband Networks Merge to Accelerate FWA
A merger between Curvalux UK and Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) was completed to achieve the technology innovation required to realise the ever-increasing global demand for highspeed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The merger will combine the experienced heritage of CBNG with Curvalux’s ground-breaking technology for the timely delivery of disruptive...
Ericsson, O2 Telefónica Demo 5G Wireless Backhaul for Rural & Suburban Coverage
In the latest of their joint projects in mobile transport, Ericsson and O2 Telefónica have successfully demoed 5G wireless backhaul for rural and suburban coverage. This technology milestone has shown that the companies can deliver speeds of up to 10 Gbps over a distance of more than 10 km and demonstrate fiber-like microwave connectivity. The result of this world-first demo showed that microwave backhaul over traditional bands can support the continued build-out of high-performing 5G networks and enhanced mobile broadband services from urban to suburban and rural areas – one of the key challenges facing communications service providers in scaling up their 5G deployment.
Blockchain Interoperability, New Tech, and Lofty Goals: Interview With Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann at Cosmoverse 2022
Hosted in Colombia last month, Cosmoverse 2022 curated thought leaders within the still nascent industry of blockchain interoperability. Among these speakers was industry veteran Kadan Stadelmann, who helped build Komodo, a technology that aims to facilitate a cross-chain future for blockchain networks. Blockchain users can’t trade bitcoin for dogecoin out...
South Korean 4D Imaging Radar Solution Firm bitsensing Raises $10 million
South Korean 4D imaging radar solution company bitsensing raised $10 million in Series A Funding for a total of $21 million in funding since its inception. Among the investors are AF WPartners, ARGES Private Equity, Mando Corporation, and more. bitsensing delivers radar solutions for autonomous vehicles, intelligent traffic management and...
LogRhythm Intros Cloud-Native Security Operations Platform
Leading security intelligence company, LogRhythm has unveiled LogRhythm Axon, a ground-breaking, cloud-native security operations platform. Since 2003, LogRhythm has been empowering security teams to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape with confidence. Unlike other providers, Axon is a brand-new cloud-native platform — built from the ground up and incorporating years of cybersecurity experience.
Oracle, Teléfonos de México to Jointly Offer Oracle Cloud to Customers in Mexico
Oracle and Teléfonos de México (TELMEX) have announced an agreement to jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to customers across Mexico. Under the partnership, TELMEX-Triara will become the host partner for the second planned Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico. TELMEX-Triara will be able to offer OCI services as part of its portfolio through its cloud center of excellence, comprised of highly specialized infrastructure and Oracle applications professionals – in addition to supporting clients through professional and managed services.
Syniverse, Athonet & Federated Wireless to Provide Private Network Solution for Enterprises
Syniverse is collaborating with Athonet and Federated Wireless to integrate Syniverse’s Global SIM and Syniverse’s IP eXchange (IPX) solution with Athonet’s and Federated Wireless’ architectures and enable a mobile device to roam between private and public networks. This first of its kind solution built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is available through Federated Wireless’ private network capability.
