Oklahoma-based Pine Cellular Selects Ericsson to Modernize its Existing 3G/4G Radios
Pine Cellular, a regional telecommunications company serving south eastern Oklahoma, has selected Ericsson to modernize its existing 3G/4G equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions. With this modernization, Pine Cellular will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services, resulting in an improved user experience for their subscribers. Headquartered in...
Bharti Airtel Unveils India’s First 5G-powered Immersive VR Advertisement
Bharti Airtel has unveiled India’s first immersive Virtual Reality (VR) advertisement powered by 5G. The advertisement format on the Airtel Thanks app opens new avenues for brands to engage with consumers in an immersive environment that was previously not possible in the traditional advertising paradigm. The ultra-fast low-latency 5G...
Siklu Launches Management, Automation & SON Application to its WiNDE
Siklu announced the launch of its MASON (Management, Automation and Self-Organizing Network) application and major enhancements to its Wireless Network Design Engine (WiNDE). These applications, part of the enhanced SmartHaul™ Network Operations applications suite, have both been optimized through years of field experience, designed to lower the operational burden, and maximize the return on investment of advanced wireless networks.
Parallel Wireless Deploys its OpenRAN Software onto Amazon EKS Anywhere
Parallel Wireless announced it will work with AWS to deploy its cloud-native Any G (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G) wireless network solution leveraging Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere. Amazon EKS has also been named as the company’s Kubernetes management platform. This will help Parallel Wireless offer solutions that...
Vodafone Idea Partners with CareGame to Offer 5G Mobile Cloud Gaming
Mobile Cloud Gaming in 5G era is expected to be one of the most sought after services for Indian consumers. Giving Indians an opportunity to experience 5G Mobile Cloud Gaming for the first time ever, the leading telecom operator, Vi announced its partnership with CareGame, Paris based gaming technology company, to offer 5G cloud gaming experience to its users at IMC 2022.
The Race to Smarter Communications: A Fast and Furious World Demands Phone Number Intelligence Data Featured
Let’s consider the current state of affairs for phone-based communications for a moment. In just a short time, our world has changed substantially - we’ve gone from fixed-line phones to the initial brick-like mobile devices of the 80s, followed by simple flip phones. Now, we have 5G-enabled, highly intelligent and versatile smartphones that can bring us information from anywhere in the world straight to the palm of our hands in mere seconds. We live in a zettabyte world where data is created and transmitted to and from mobile devices in such astronomical quantities it’s hard to comprehend. Even us, as the end users, are now a data point in the ever-growing fabric of our digital world.
ADVA Launches New Network Security Company
ADVA launched Adva Network Security, a specialist security company committed to protecting mission-critical communication networks from cyberattacks. The new separate company will complement ADVA’s market-leading networking technology portfolio with proven and approved security controls to protect even the most mission-critical connectivity applications. It will develop, produce and integrate encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. With its own IT infrastructure and secure data center facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end network protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.
South Korean 4D Imaging Radar Solution Firm bitsensing Raises $10 million
South Korean 4D imaging radar solution company bitsensing raised $10 million in Series A Funding for a total of $21 million in funding since its inception. Among the investors are AF WPartners, ARGES Private Equity, Mando Corporation, and more. bitsensing delivers radar solutions for autonomous vehicles, intelligent traffic management and...
What Will 2023 Look Like for Telecoms? Featured
Over the next year, the telecoms industry is going to see a huge amount of innovation, driven by developments such as telco and hyperscaler convergence, the introduction of 5G standalone, the wider adoption of open RAN and new applications and services designed for the network edge. These are the trends that will be discussed and debated at Network X, the new event focusing on the convergence of 5G, fixed networks and the cloud, which will be setting the agenda for telecoms in 2023. Ahead of the event, Omdia analysts share their predictions regarding these key themes and how they are expected to develop over the next year…
AWS, SK Telecom to Co-develop New Set of Computer Vision Services
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SK Telecom, the information and communications technology arm of SK Group, the second largest conglomerate in Korea, announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas that the two companies will co-develop a new set of computer vision services. This collaboration aims to make it easier...
High Wire Networks Wins Additional $6.7M for Multi-site, Multi-tech Rollout
High Wire Networks announced High Wire won an additional $6.7 million for a previously announced technology deployment project through a global systems integrator, that will span thousands of stores across the U.S and U.S. territories. The combined total contract value is over $12 million. The company recently won a $5...
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
Tata Communications Launches Private 5G Global CoE in Pune
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has launched a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India toaccelerate Industry4.0applicationsandcapabilitiesforenterprises. This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases. Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and...
BT Partners with Cisco to Launch Equipment Recycling Scheme
BT announced a new programme aimed at reducing business customers’ e-waste by recycling end-of-life equipment and helping them achieve their targets for a circular economy. It is the latest step in BT Group’s Manifesto pledge to move to circular products, networks and operations by 2030, and then extend this across its supply chain by 2040.
BT Group Launches New Internal ML Operations Platform 'AI Accelerator'
BT Group’s Digital unit announced the deployment of a new internal Machine Learning Operations (ML-Ops) platform called AI Accelerator. The new platform orchestrates, accelerates, and monitors AI model deployments developed by BT Group’s data community, assessing their efficacy and behaviour to drive value from the business’ 29 petabyte data estate. AI models are the core building blocks needed to make use of AI in practice, they deliver value by classifying and making predictions from data in ways that humans can’t.
Upstream Says its New Patented Technology Can Identify up to 85% of Website Visitors
MarTech experts, Upstream, say its new patented technology can identify up to 85% of a website’s visitors allowing for accurate and efficient mobile marketing in a fully private and compliant way. Upstream’s newly introduced Mobile Identity technology, part of the company’s mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, comes in time...
Batelco Unit Sure to Buy Airtel-Vodafone in the Channel Islands
Batelco, announced that its subsidiary Sure has agreed to buy Airtel-Vodafone, a mobile network provider located in Jersey and Guernsey, in the Channel Islands. The merger will trigger significant investment in the Islands’ digital infrastructure including the introduction of the latest 5G technology to the islands, resulting in the delivery of innovative mobile networks on an accelerated programme to provide high-speed gigabit technology.
Curvalux, Cambridge Broadband Networks Merge to Accelerate FWA
A merger between Curvalux UK and Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) was completed to achieve the technology innovation required to realise the ever-increasing global demand for highspeed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The merger will combine the experienced heritage of CBNG with Curvalux’s ground-breaking technology for the timely delivery of disruptive...
LogRhythm Intros Cloud-Native Security Operations Platform
Leading security intelligence company, LogRhythm has unveiled LogRhythm Axon, a ground-breaking, cloud-native security operations platform. Since 2003, LogRhythm has been empowering security teams to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape with confidence. Unlike other providers, Axon is a brand-new cloud-native platform — built from the ground up and incorporating years of cybersecurity experience.
Clavister, Nokia Renew Managed Security Partnership for 5G
Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications announced a renewal agreement with Nokia to strengthen their long-serving partnership and to meet the growing demands for 5G security. Nokia offers a broad range of network security solutions and services to the telecommunications market. In 2016 Clavister began a partnership...
