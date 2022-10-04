ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Dr. Dre Wrote for Other Artists

André Romelle Young took on the moniker Dr. Dre in the early 1980s, working as a hip hop DJ and with the electro-funk group World Class Wreckin’ Cru before joining N.W.A. with Eazy-E, and Ice Cube in 1986. Parting ways with N.W.A, Dre went on to produce and pursue his solo career, releasing his debut album, The Chronic, in 1992, and a series of collaborative projects spanning 30 years.
LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET

DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to...
World Premiere: Baba Jenkins wows us with debut album

(October 5, 2022) With a sound that will connect with both classic soulheads and those who simply love well-played music, Baba Jenkins has arrived. The quartet, consisting of Rone Worthen (vocals), Guy Keefer (guitar/production), Ekko Gaha (drums), and Kerwin “Skooter” Williams (bass/production), enters our lives via the dynamic debut album, Copper.
The Next Episode: Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre Produced ‘Missionary’ Album

Snoop Dogg is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced that Dr. Dre is producing his next album. As per Complex the two west coast icons will once again formally work together on music. Recently Snoop Dogg was a guest on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award winning media personality got the “Beautiful” MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. “You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he revealed.
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
