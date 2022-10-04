Read full article on original website
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Killer Fashion During Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour
Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to show off some of the looks from her "Good Morning Gorgeous" tour.
Mary J. Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour Stop in Atlanta Sets Souls on Fire Through Journey of Self-Love and Acceptance
Last Thursday, Mary J. Blige‘s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour came to State Farm Arena in Atlanta, part of the Queen of Hip-hop Soul’s first tour since the start of the pandemic. The show commenced with special guest performances from R&B’s most talented and upcoming stars, Queen...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Dr. Dre Wrote for Other Artists
André Romelle Young took on the moniker Dr. Dre in the early 1980s, working as a hip hop DJ and with the electro-funk group World Class Wreckin’ Cru before joining N.W.A. with Eazy-E, and Ice Cube in 1986. Parting ways with N.W.A, Dre went on to produce and pursue his solo career, releasing his debut album, The Chronic, in 1992, and a series of collaborative projects spanning 30 years.
LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour
Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Beyoncé, Queen Latifah & More Celebrate Solange’s Big Night At The Ballet
Solange made her ballet debut with the support of close friends and family like her sister Beyoncé and their mom Tina Knowles-Lawson.
Jada Pinkett Smith shares video from birthday celebration with Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith is giving fans an inside look at her 51st birthday celebration. The “Red Table Talk” co-host posted a video to Instagram Monday of family and friends singing “Happy Birthday” to her while she stood next to her husband, Will Smith, and their son, Jaden Smith.
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
Why Whitney Houston’s ‘Higher Love’ Cover Didn’t Become a Hit Until the 2010s
Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" was released in the 1990s. Another artist helped it become a hit in the United States in the 2010s.
Coolio Mourned by Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, LL Cool J, and Many More Fans and Friends
Coolio passed away at the age of 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The iconic artist’s longtime manager Jarez confirmed the Compton native and father of six was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the bathroom floor. While Coolio’s cause of death has yet to be determined, EMTs reportedly suspect he died of cardiac arrest.
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET
DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to...
Lil Kim Once Shared How Nicki Minaj Caused a Rift Between Her and Diddy
Lil’ Kim was once involved in a heavily publicized feud with Nicki Minaj, which created a misunderstanding and rift with Kim’s relationship with Diddy.
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Remy Ma And Fat Joe Set The Stage Ablaze In Red Hot Looks!
Remy Ma and Fat Joe shut the Hip Hop Awards stage down! The duo performed a medley of hits for the 'Loud' tribute. Remy donned a sheer red and sequin leotard with thigh-high red boots and matching floor-length fur, while Fat Joe rocked a red paisley print jacket with red leather pants. Whew!
New Music Friday - New Singles From Smino & J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Quavo & Takeoff + More
HIPHOPDX – September is coming to a close and cooler temperatures have started to arise as fall begins to show its signs. As the seasons change a new round of essential singles from the world of Hip Hop and R&B emerge, ensuring that you’ll have plenty to explore this coming October weekend.
World Premiere: Baba Jenkins wows us with debut album
(October 5, 2022) With a sound that will connect with both classic soulheads and those who simply love well-played music, Baba Jenkins has arrived. The quartet, consisting of Rone Worthen (vocals), Guy Keefer (guitar/production), Ekko Gaha (drums), and Kerwin “Skooter” Williams (bass/production), enters our lives via the dynamic debut album, Copper.
Jeezy Announces Title & Release Date Of His Upcoming Studio Album
DJ Drama and Don Cannon are also throwing down on the album.
Watch Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, Clipse & More Perform At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards took over the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia last week, and the show aired last night (October 4) with a slew of memorable performances. Rap legends such as Lil Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, and Three 6 Mafia took the stage, along with...
The Next Episode: Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre Produced ‘Missionary’ Album
Snoop Dogg is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced that Dr. Dre is producing his next album. As per Complex the two west coast icons will once again formally work together on music. Recently Snoop Dogg was a guest on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award winning media personality got the “Beautiful” MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. “You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he revealed.
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
