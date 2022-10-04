ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBC Sports

Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies

The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Postseason: Who Will The Dodgers Play In NLDS?

The 2022 MLB postseason field is fully set as all the opening matchups for the Wild Card round in the National League and American League have been determined. While the Los Angeles Dodgers still don’t know who they’ll be facing in the NL Division Series, the options have been narrowed down to two potential opponents.
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
NBC Sports

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

LOS ANGELES – In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs. “This team’s...
