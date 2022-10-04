Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
Shut Out: Here's Why Padres Have No Home Games for Wildcard-Round Playoffs
For local supporters of the San Diego Padres hyped by news of the Friars securing a playoff berth, there's a tinge of disappointment as well. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason: Who Will The Dodgers Play In NLDS?
The 2022 MLB postseason field is fully set as all the opening matchups for the Wild Card round in the National League and American League have been determined. While the Los Angeles Dodgers still don’t know who they’ll be facing in the NL Division Series, the options have been narrowed down to two potential opponents.
Game times announced for Padres-Mets NL Wild Card Series
Game times were announced Wednesday for the San Diego Padres’ National League Wild Card series against the New York Mets this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
What we learned as Hjelle shines in Giants' weird loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were eliminated on Saturday. The Padres clinched a playoff spot on Sunday. Monday's game was meaningless to the big picture, but the lineups still found a way to get some late fun in, which is what one does when in the Gaslamp. A scoreless game...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
NBC Sports
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
LOS ANGELES – In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs. “This team’s...
Dodgers finish with 111 wins, best in National League since 1906 Cubs
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more th
RELATED PEOPLE
Giants shoot for .500, try to break skid vs. Padres
The final game of the 2022 regular season in San Diego seems to be more important to the San Francisco
Stephen Vogt homers in last MLB at-bat to push A’s past Angels
Stephen Vogt homered in his last major league at-bat, rookie Ken Waldichuk outdueled Shohei Ohtani, and the Oakland Athletics completed
Comments / 0