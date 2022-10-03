ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily

Nerve Control 911 Reviews: Best Supplement for Nerve Pain or Scam?

One of the most unbearable types of pain includes nerve damage which is like a burning and tingling sensation throughout your body. Sometimes the pain becomes so intolerable that people would rather prefer amputating that part. There are many supplements available in the market but they just do not provide...
HEALTH
Raleigh News & Observer

3 Natural Remedies for Back Pain

Like 65 million Americans, you’ve likely had a bout of back pain, and you may have treated it with a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medicine like ibuprofen. But a study at Canada’s McGill University shows the meds may do more harm than good. Researcher Luda Diatchenko, MD, PhD, explains, “People who had acute back pain and took NSAIDs had double the likelihood of chronic back pain versus those not taking the drugs.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietary Supplements#Brain Research#Natural Remedies#Health Supplements#Older Adults Lifestyle#Diseases#Senior Health#General Health
Daily Mail

Why you should NOT give your restless child melatonin: Experts warn pediatric poisonings have risen SIX-FOLD in last decade as it becomes go-to sleep supplement

Parents are being warned against giving children melatonin following a surge in accidental poisonings. Experts said there is no evidence the over-the-counter supplement helps them get to sleep and they have no idea what is actually in many products. The number of children being hospitalized every after ingesting melatonin has...
KIDS
Medical News Today

Does melatonin help with anxiety?

Melatonin can play an important role in treating sleep issues, which can exacerbate anxiety. However, there is limited research to assess melatonin’s effectiveness in treating anxiety. Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate circadian rhythms, which cause feelings of wakefulness and sleep. Production of melatonin takes place in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Gastrointestinal Symptoms, Dieting, and Eating Disorders

Elimination diets are frequently used to manage gastrointestinal symptoms. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders in some people. Before adopting an elimination diet to manage gastrointestinal symptoms a feeding and eating disorder or a risk to develop it should be excluded. Elimination diets are frequently used...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Does advanced stage Parkinson's disease cause people to sleep more?

Parkinson’s disease can cause daytime sleepiness, particularly in the advanced stages of the disease. Brain changes, medications, and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease may all lead to people sleeping more during the day. Parkinson’s disease (PD) may cause people to feel sleepier or have periods of sleep during the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Atypical Depression: A Typical Illness in Women

Atypical depression is not atypical at all. It is especially common among women but is easily misdiagnosed. Effective treatment is often delayed due to the distractions of some atypical depression symptoms. Psychiatry has a naming problem. Obsessive-compulsive disorder and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder are assumed to be cousins but, in fact,...
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

Generation AnXiety: Findings on ADHD & the Mental Health Crisis

Mood swings. Sleep disturbances. Deteriorating relationships. Worsening grades. Total lack of interest in recreational activities. These are among the troubling behaviors observed by more than half of caregivers since the start of the pandemic, according to a new ADDitude survey on the mental health of youth with ADHD. Our 1,187...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Asthma Cough

A chronic dry cough is a common symptom of asthma. Certain medications and lifestyle changes can help ease symptoms of asthma, including coughing. While many people first think of wheezing or gasping for breath when it comes to asthma symptoms, there’s also an association between an ongoing (chronic) cough and asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis (UC) can have a wide range of symptoms and complications — from rectal pain and bleeding to weight loss, skin sores, joint pain, and even kidney and liver problems. You are reading: Does the colon cause a psychological condition | The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Daily

Derma PGX Anti Aging Cream [Reviews] "Amazon Rated" 100% Result!!

Derma PGX Anti-Aging Cream Reviews: Many products assert to reduce wrinkles as well as help you maintain healthy and balanced glowing skin. But not every one of them may provide you with the preferred results. As we age, our skin produces less collagen as well as decreases its elasticity, causing lines as well as wrinkles on the face. Our skin is also exposed to contamination and also UVA as well as UVB rays from the sunlight daily. The collective effect of all these factors causes wrinkles and also drooping skin. It's not premature to start preparing for wrinkles on your face. There is a basic service to help you keep healthy, youthful-looking skin. Derma PGX Anti-Aging Cream, a new anti-aging lotion, will certainly help you maintain and keep excellent healthy, and balanced skin.
SKIN CARE
The Daily

Amarose Skin Tag Remover [Exposed Customer Reviews] How Does it Work? Read Ingredients, Price, Benefits

Amarose skin tag remover reviews: Amarose skin tag remover is an all-natural skincare serum that effectively eliminates any warts or skin tags. Amarose Skin Tag Remover has the latest skin tag removal products. The company claims that the product contains a combination of natural substances that help in painless and safe removals of skin tags, moles, and warts.
SKIN CARE
icytales.com

What to Eat When You Have Diarrhea (Health Guide 2022)

Suffering from diarrhea? Wondering what to eat when you have diarrhea? Continue reading then…. Diarrhea is a very common disease. It is the passage of loose or watery stools. For some people, diarrhea is usually mild and will go away within a few days. Diarrhea is generally caused by a virus or, sometimes, contaminated food. Rarely can it be a sign of another disorder, such as inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome?
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Ketamine and Psychotherapy

Ketamine provides a potential novel psychoneuroimmunological approach to treating a range of psychological conditions. Ketamine when combined with psychotherapy has been reported to have the most effective patient outcomes. Ketamine enables psychotherapists to take advantage of dissociative states, glumate/GABA pathways, and neural network formation. There is an increasing, although not...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy