Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihuSn_0iKtBqvD00

The party of a new president historically doesn’t fare well during the midterm elections, and President Joe Biden ’s low approval rating isn’t helping Democrats.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) believes there’s another factor at play this time around ― and it’s one that could help her party maintain control.

“I believe that we will hold the House,” she told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday, adding that Donald Trump could be the reason.

When the former president wasn’t on the ballot in the 2018 midterms, the Democrats gained 40 seats, then lost 14 when he was on the ballot in 2020.

“He’s not on the ballot now,” she explained... then apologized for mentioning his name, as “The Late Show” has almost never used it since his loss in the 2020 election:

Polls show Democrats clinging to a chance of keeping control due in large part to voter outrage over the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade .

However, most projections show the GOP is still favored to regain control over the House while the Democrats have an edge in the Senate.

FiveThirtyEight.com gives Republicans a 69% chance of taking control of the House and the Democrats a 67% chance of keeping control over the Senate.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2219

Justice for you
3d ago

I will tell you all, I am 70 years old and love the life I have lived. I've never been in trouble with law enforcement, I'm not rich br any means but worked hard at all the jobs I've had, lived through good and bad times that our country has had, but never have I seen such poor leadership as we currently have. Never during my 70 years of life have I seen our country in such a bad place as it is right now. We are on the brink of WW3, our leaders are talking about nuclear war like it is no big deal. If you want your children and all of the future children to have a great, safe and prosperous life you better vote Republican and pray that what damage this administration has done can be repaired before it's to late.

Reply(473)
3051
Anne Archer
3d ago

This person has abused her role in government. She does insider trading, lies, the leadership has created a country in trouble. Our freedom is being forced away from us. Inflation is so bad that the voters struggle for necessary things like food, medicine, housing and gas to get to their jobs. If it continues people will stop working to save on spending for automobiles. Then the government will have more people using the free benefits. Who is going to survive the mess this administration has made. They don’t believe in laws

Reply(63)
1591
Robert Dougherty
3d ago

Democrats have lost their minds.... They will never get control of America again... They have exposed themselves to be Fascist that are against America, The Constitution, The Republic and Democracy...

Reply(48)
1279
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
