Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountybloom.com
Family Resource Center to Resume 6th Annual Purple Power Walk
We are so happy to announce that after a two-year halt due to the pandemic, Lake Family Resource Center will resume our 6th annual Purple Power Walk to bring awareness and recognition for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Our walk aims to honor those who survived, mourn those who we’ve lost,...
lakecountybloom.com
Mother-Wise and Hospice Services Host: An Evening of Remembrance
The community is invited to join Mother-Wise and Hospice Services of Lake County as we participate in the global Wave of Light on Saturday, October 15th, for an evening set aside to remember all babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death. Pregnancy and childbirth are usually joyous, happy, and...
lakecountybloom.com
Eastlake Sanitary Landfill Facilities Closure
The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill in Clearlake and the Public Services Office will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of National Indigenous People’s Day. The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and the Public Services office will re-open at 8:00 am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Regular operating hours at the...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide 10.4.22
Along with experiencing last week’s reverie, I delved into the LCMG archives to recall some of the past weeks of music. I found weeks where there were so many events going on I remember barely having the stamina to include them all into the music schedules. But as I have often said, things start to slow down in October – and here we are… As long as the weather stays warmish, the outdoor events will continue, although one by one, things are changing, especially for those venues with waterfront locations that patrons can no longer access by boat. But this could spell good news for you and bad news for me; for you, it’ll be much easier to decide which music event you want to attend, and for me, I’ll find it even more difficult to sell my used ACME Clone-a-Matic. Dang, timing is everything… Either way, don’t retire your dancin’ shoes just yet – there’s gonna be plenty more dancing in your immediate future. Here’s the live music guide for the week of 10/4 through 10/10…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Mendocino Voice
‘We are going to go down unless we have this funding’: Mendocino Cannabis Alliance growers, supporters turn out for BOS discussion
MENDOCINO Co, 10/4/22 — Ahead of discussion around multiple cannabis-related items in the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting, some 30 members of Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA) waited for nearly two hours — in the middle of harvest season — to comment on Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee recommendations they favored, and on an item many felt could continue to kick small cultivators while they’re down.
mendofever.com
Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland: Take a Brief Survey on Your Transportation Needs
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. They are inviting residents of these communities to provide input via a 5-minute E-Survey on their project website at bit.ly/MCOGMobility.
Willits News
Uptick in police and fire calls reported at Ukiah homeless shelter
The latest six-month report on operations at the Ukiah homeless shelter presented to the city’s Planning Commission included an increase in calls to both the Ukiah Police Department and the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority. According to the staff report prepared for the commission’s Sept. 28 meeting, there were 85...
mendofever.com
An Old School Skater Remembers the Mini Ramp Once Hidden in the Hills of Mendocino County
Once upon a time there was a mini ramp, built on property deep within the hills of eastern Mendocino County, that became legend. Ask anyone who was involved with skateboarding back in the day, and chances are, they have stories to tell. Mid-2021. It was a reunion of sorts. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents holding kids out of Napa County school after former employee’s arrest
POPE VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A former employee of Pope Valley Elementary School in Napa County was arrested on Saturday for 19 felony counts related to having sexual contact with children. A parent told KRON4 that many parents have temporarily pulled their kids from the school as concerns linger. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office charged […]
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
Petaluma housing plans near completion
photo credit: Courtesy of John Martinez Pavliga/Wikimedia The city of Petaluma is working on a blueprint for where to build hundreds of new houses, condos and apartments. 1,910 - the number of housing units the state says Petaluma needs to build in the next eight years. City planner Christina Paul said the community has outlined a number of housing priorities. "We have a focus on affordable housing equity, infield development, community character, as well as carbon neutrality and diversity of housing types," Paul said. Petaluma requires at least 15% of units at new developments be classified as affordable. With a conservative estimation,...
sonomamag.com
Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift
For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sonomamag.com
Popular Pop-Up Burger Spot Gets Permanent Home in Sebastopol
Click through the above gallery for a peek at some of the delicious dishes from Lunchbox. We’ve been waiting ever so patiently for longtime pop-up burger and fry spot Lunchbox to open at the former East West Cafe in Sebastopol. So, so patiently. The owners have announced that they’ve...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County Man with Multiple Warrants Accused of Assaulting, Strangling Wife
A Mendocino County man with two active warrants out of two separate counties was arrested after allegedly terrorizing and assaulting his wife at their home in Willits. 40-year-old Lewis Albert Perll of Willits, whom authorities say already had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz, as well as being on probation, is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife after the two had gone out drinking together on the night of Friday, September 23.
ksro.com
A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend
Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
ksro.com
Arrest Made in Potter Valley Murder
A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.
Lake County News
Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake
LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Lakeport Bicycle Store Burglary; Public Assistance Sought in Locating Bicycle
Originally Published By: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page. “Early Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 we responded to Konocti Bicycles on Main Street to investigate the report of a burglary. The front display window was smashed out and a $2300.00 2022 Scott Scale 940 bicycle was taken by the suspect. Sgt....
mendofever.com
Female Subject Stuck Under A Grocery Cart, Subjects Watching A Loud Movie – Ukiah Police Logs 10.01.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Located!] Mendocino Sheriff Deputies Searching for an Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile Hall in Ukiah
Facebook post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. Situational Awareness: Law Enforcement activity in the Ukiah area. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green short sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
Comments / 1