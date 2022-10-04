Read full article on original website
Related
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
Bills Practice Notes: AFC Award Winner Jordan Poyer Sits, Jordan Phillips Returns?
The Bills positive news: They got back defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) as limited practice participant.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colts make Phillip Lindsay move with Jonathan Taylor out that will interest Broncos fans
There’s nothing quite better to spice up a humdrum regular season game than your typical revenge game narrative. And that’s what NFL fans will get during the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos, with the Colts set to activate former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay.
Wichita Eagle
The Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-1 on the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy...
NFL・
'You're going to have head injuries... that's the game we play': Bengals QB Joe Burrow says concussions are part and parcel of being an NFL player - after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion against his team
NFL players know what they've signed up for and they know the risks of playing the game, especially in skill positions. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow essentially agreed with that statement in his weekly podcast appearance. Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow said players are informed of the hazards...
Comments / 0