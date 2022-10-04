Read full article on original website
Grand jury begins hearing evidence in Poughkeepsie slaying of LI father visiting Marist
Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor are facing charges in the death of Paul Kutz - from Long Island.
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
Police: Former Fairfield town official charged with animal cruelty for second time in 4 years
Former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate Raymond Neuberger was charged Tuesday in the death of a cat back in August.
News 12
Police arrest Newark prep school guidance counselor who was fired over alleged inappropriate contact
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark was arrested and is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with what he thought was an underage boy. Several Jersey City police officers walked up the flight of stairs leading to the home of...
Former Fairfield official arraigned on allegations he beat cat to death, doused it in bleach
Ray Neuberger, a former Fairfield town official, went before a judge in Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday after being arrested a second time for alleged animal cruelty.
Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder of White Plains man
Marcus Chambers, 31, was sentenced Monday in federal court in White P
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order.
Police: Paterson teen arrested for possession of a handgun
They say the teen was with a group of people between Mercer and Franklin streets when officers approached them.
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
The NYPD has arrested and charged a suspect they believe is responsible for fatally slashing an L train passenger.
Police: Newtown man charged with DUI in Middlebury
State police reportedly found Christopher McDonough sleeping in his car in the right lane of I-84 West in Middlebury after midnight Tuesday.
Infant death investigated by Newburgh city police and the Orange County DA
Investigators were called to a residence Tuesday afternoon.
Police: Man wanted in Soundview shooting
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a Soundview shooting.
Newark private school fires administrator over alleged inappropriate contact
School leaders at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark announced that well-known guidance counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste was fired for what they deemed inappropriate conduct.
Prosecutor’s office probes fatal stabbing of man found inside apartment
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed Tuesday morning in his apartment in East Orange.
Police: Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint in North New Hyde Park
Police say just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 52-year-old woman was walking on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue.
Police: Yonkers man indicted for attempted murder, assault
They say Jaquan Henderson, 23, is facing attempted murder and assault charges, according to the Westchester District Attorney’s Office.
Officials: Surveillance cameras were working, captured shooting outside of Newburgh Free Academy
District officials say the shooting was captured on several surveillance cameras that Newburgh Free Academy has outside, which was given to police.
Lawsuit filed by Spring Valley apartment landlord discontinued
The suit, filed by the landlord of a Spring Valley apartment complex, was the scene of a serious fire last March.
Nassau prosecutors: Boyfriend of victim in Brooklyn body dismemberment case now a suspect
Justin Williams appeared today in Nassau County court on unrelated charges Monday.
News 12
Domestic violence calls for help on the rise in Orange County
More than 20 people are abused each minute by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. This October, News 12 is continuing to shine a spotlight on this national problem for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the Hudson Valley, advocates with the Orange County...
