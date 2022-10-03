ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: How concerning is Kittle's lack of production?

We got that out of the way. No 49ers Overreaction piece would be complete without some mention of Garoppolo, who rebounded Monday night with a solid performance in the 49ers’ crucial 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo was steady, Deebo Samuel was, well, Deebo Samuel, and the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Saquon Barkley? OBJ? Six additions who could put Bills over the top

The Buffalo Bills haven't looked like the super team many of us expected. Sure, they're 3-1 and unanimously ranked in the top five of power rankings around the internet. But Buffalo has looked vulnerable, not only in its loss to the Miami Dolphins, but also in the Bills' win over the Baltimore Ravens.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in trouble?

Will the real Los Angeles Rams please stand up. Through four games this season, the defending Super Bowl champs have looked far from what many expected, now sitting at 2-2 following a deflating 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Matthew Stafford and the offense failed to...
NFL
FOX Sports

Does Jimmy Garoppolo not get enough respect? | SPEAK

Jimmy Garoppolo has won back-to-back games for the San Francisco 49ers since losing Trey Lance to season-ending ankle surgery. Jimmy G has started in two conference championship games since 2014 and four playoff wins since 2018, just behind Patrick Mahomes (8) and Tom Brady (8). However, does Jimmy G get enough respect? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether the QB is under-appreciated or not.
NFL
FOX Sports

Undefeated Eagles Super Bowl contenders? Albert Breer's thoughts | THE HERD

NFL Reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl contenders. Albert states quote 'they have a great blend of old and new on the offensive and defensive fronts." Albert finishes by comparing the 2022 Eagles to the 2017 Eagles and highlights their similarities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Are Philadelphia Eagles the best team in NFL?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone remaining unbeaten team in football. And because of that, plus how they've banded together on both sides of the pigskin, they're ranked first in FOX Sports' latest NFL power rankings. But while "Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe agreed with their listing atop the league, he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Eagles-Cardinals, Cowboys-Rams

The Week 5 slate features some great matchups, including the Eagles-Cardinals and Cowboys-Rams games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 5 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Raiders-Chiefs, pick

One of the most bitter AFC rivalries resumes when the Las Vegas Raiders play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs lead the all-time NFL series 70-54-2, winning the previous three games, eight of the past nine (since 2017) and 13 of the past 15 (since 2014).
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Best bets for Seahawks-Saints, Giants-Packers, more

I can't believe four weeks of the NFL season are already in the books! Where has the time gone? From a fan and bettor's perspective, it's been a blast. Usually, oddsmakers will tighten up their power ratings after four weeks' worth of data, so this Week 5 slate should be interesting.
NFL

