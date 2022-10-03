Read full article on original website
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Cyberattack on LA School District - Hackers Release Sensitive Student Data on Dark WebTy D.Los Angeles, CA
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money.
Friends create GoFundMe for Gavin Escobar's widow and children
SAN DIEGO — An SDSU teammate of Gavin Escobar is trying to help the former Aztec and NFL player's family in their time of need. Last week the Riverside County Sheriff's reported Escobar and his friend had been killed while rock climbing near Idyllwild. Ten years ago, Escobar played...
orangecountytribune.com
“Follow that Dream” to Elvis Festival Sunday in G. Grove
It’s impossible to choose just one calendar month that defined the King of Rock and Roll’s life, for his road to fame had many milestones. But it was in October that the 10-year-old Elvis Presley sang in public for the first time at the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show. Two of his legendary concerts of the 1950’s also happened in October: The Cotton Bowl in 1956 and the Pan Pacific Auditorium in Los Angeles in 1957.
foxla.com
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County
At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
newsantaana.com
Free punk, ska and rock festival set for Oct. 22 in Irvine
The annual Attention Fest, a free punk, ska and rock festival, is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Irvine. Click here to register. Bring your digital ticket or print out to enter day of event. Although this is a free event, the event organizers ask that you bring a few bucks to support the bands and buy merch, t-shirts, music from their booths. Also, enjoy Hangar 24’s assortment of craft beer.
An honored tradition: Tournament of Roses unveils Royal Court
Seven young ladies were chosen Monday to serve on the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court, which will attend dozens of community events and serve as local ambassadors leading up to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. Members of the Royal Court were chosen from among hundreds of...
anaheimobserver.com
Union Interests Pour Another $150,000 Into Electing Aitken, Jabbar and Leon To Council
Anaheim Resort union interests have dumped another $150,000 into their independent expenditure campaigns supporting Ashleigh Aitken for mayor and Al Jabbar and Carlos Leon for city council. All three candidates are Democrats. The $150,000 came from UNITE-HERE Local 11, a militantly progressive union that primarily represents hotel workers. $100,000 went...
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
KCET
How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace
When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.
L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
Parakeet Café Growing in Southern California
Superfood Restaurant Adding Four New Locations by Spring 2023
Irvine To Consider Booting Controversial Asphalt Factory
Irvine city leaders are set to choose how they plan to shut down the All American Asphalt plant on the north edge of the city Tuesday night. It comes after years of requests from residents and is expected to cost at least $50 million. The factory has been one of...
theregistrysocal.com
600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove
Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
localemagazine.com
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
bigeasymagazine.com
Willie Mae’s Scotch House Brings Their Famous Fried Chicken To Los Angeles
Willie Mae’s, originally just a bar, was founded in 1957 by Willie Mae Seaton; the now-famous restaurant wasn’t added to the business until the 70s. The institution thrived, and, in 2005, Seaton was honored with a James Beard Award for “America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region.”
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
surfcityusa.com
Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
