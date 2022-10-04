Read full article on original website
mackinawcitycomets.com
Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Wolverine 2 – 1
The JV Volleyball team traveled to Wolverine on Wednesday night for a conference meet with the Wildcats. The Comets won 2-1.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Two Michigan Campgrounds Named the Best for Celebrating Halloween
Many campgrounds around the state of Michigan celebrate Halloween but only two made the list of the best in the country. The website Camendium recently posted a list of what they felt were the best campgrounds in the country for celebrating Halloween. If there are two things Michiganders love it's...
Fall color drives near Gaylord, 2 scenic routes for autumn beauty
GAYLORD, MI - When it comes to fall leaf-peeping in Michigan, there are plenty of places to soak up those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows as you cruise under canopies of color. As much as we love our beach towns where the color tends to linger a bit longer, now is the time to head inland to bask in all our autumn beauty.
travelawaits.com
Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge To Open In This Midwest State — Where To Find It
The world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge will open to the public on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort, a year-round destination in northern Michigan, the new SkyBridge Michigan is a “peak to peak” pedestrian bridge rising 118 feet off the ground. Guests ride the...
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
The Best Michigan Town to Visit This Halloween
While Halloween celebrations in big cities can be a blast, we believe the best Halloween towns are small towns. Complete with historic homes, charming downtown areas, and urban legends passed down from generation to generation, no one sets the Halloween mood quite like them.
How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20
A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
WLUC
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
AMASA, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County hunter Daniel Farnsworth shot his first Michigan black bear on September 25. The bear weighed nearly 500 pounds. “I looked out the blind and here comes this bear walking down the track,” Farnsworth said. “He stopped right in front of us, and I shot him. He reared back and I knew it was a good hit. He ran 30 yards and then went down. It still hasn’t hit me yet it was a big bear.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 57-year-old woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket
An Indiana woman feels “financial relief” after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville. “My husband and I...
wcsx.com
Michigan Cold Front to End Warm Weather
I’m really in heaven with the above normal temperatures we’ve been experiencing in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is pretty rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many people across the state taking advantage of the warm run by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate
All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
WZZM 13
Senior Michigan couple survives for multiple days lost in woods
"I told him, I think we're done. I think we're going to lay here and they're going to find bones someday," said Janice.
Top Headlines: Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall, and More
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. Read More. Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
WZZM 13
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
"There's a finality. It's almost like going to visitation at a funeral," said Steve Lesky, seeing the wreckage of him and his wife's Florida dream home.
