ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, ME

Comments / 0

Related
pureoldies1055.com

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
ORRINGTON, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop in LaGrange

A man is facing drugs trafficking charges after a traffic stop in LaGrange. According to CBS 13, The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy watched Codie Donlon, 26, of Milo commit multiple traffic violations on Mill St. last Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a search of his...
LAGRANGE, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy