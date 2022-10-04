Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he had recent health scare
Karl-Anthony Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves this week after suffering a recent health scare. The three-time All-Star big man told reporters on Monday that he had to be hospitalized with a non-COVID illness. Towns revealed that he only started walking again on Saturday and that he was down to 231 pounds because of the illness.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
T-wolves ease Towns back in after illness, hospitalization
MINNEAPOLIS — All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to the court for practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after a delayed start to training camp due to an unspecified illness that was serious enough to warrant hospitalization.Towns took part in non-contact drills with the team on Monday. He will not play in Minnesota's first exhibition game on Tuesday at Miami, coach Chris Finch said."He's in really good shape. He does a really good job. He never really falls out of shape when it comes to his cardio," Finch said. "I think with him, it's just getting his feel back, some strength back,...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Yardbarker
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. Disagreements between teammates aren’t uncommon in pro sports, but such a situation appears to have simmered to a flash point Wednesday with the Warriors. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical confrontation at practice, leaving the team to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball
Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati. The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
The Blade
Scouting report: Buffalo at Bowling Green football
BOWLING GREEN — For Bowling Green, at least a little bit of pressure has been taken off to start the month of October A 1-3 start out of the gate after a tumultuous September that included eight overtimes and a game played without both their coach and starting quarterback, the Falcons needed to get a win in their MAC opener against Akron on the road. They did just that, halting the Zips in their own territory as they drove to a potential tie or lead. The question becomes whether Bowling Green can turn its new penchant for winning into a trend. The Falcons have shown growth year-over-year, but remain leaky on defense — especially against the run. They’ll need all hands on deck against Buffalo, a team that has taken a similar path to Bowling Green this year — the Bulls, like the Falcons, rebounded from a loss to an FCS team to pick up two early MAC wins. When Buffalo has the ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NBA.com Says Suns C Deandre Ayton Has Most to Prove on Suns Roster
As a team, the Phoenix Suns have plenty to prove. Close doesn't cut it in the NBA, and despite nearly capturing the Larry O'Brien trophy, the trophy cabinet is still empty. Another year with virtually the same core gives hope the Suns can find their way, but some questions need to be answered first.
Clayton News Daily
Rays-Guardians MLB AL Wild-Card Series Betting Preview
The first American League wild-card series kicks off Friday at 12:07 p.m. ET when the Guardians (3) host the Rays (6) at Progressive Field. In the new MLB playoff format, each league has three wild-card teams advancing to the postseason, and the wild-card series is now a best of three.
Clayton News Daily
Rece Davis Shares Lee Corso Update After He Missed ‘College GameDay’
ESPN’s College Gameday host Rece Davis provided an update on the status of Lee Corso on Wednesday after his iconic crew member did not participate in Saturday’s show. Davis revealed that Corso woke up Saturday morning feeling “a little bit” under the weather prior to the show. On Wednesday, the host said Corso was “feeling much better” and that he was back home in Orlando.
Clayton News Daily
MLB Playoffs 2022 Wild Card TV Schedule
The lockout gave the Major League Baseball season a rocky start. The new 12-team playoff system will make sure it finishes with a flourish. The expanded playoffs begin Oct. 7, with a field consisting of three division winners and three wild-card entrants per league. Tiebreaker games are gone, and the...
MLB・
Comments / 0