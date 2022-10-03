Read full article on original website
Offense and defense put up points to lead Fayetteville to victory over Fort Smith Southside in Razorback Stadium
By Steve Andrews | Photo by Sadie Rucker FAYETTEVILLE – It was a nostalgic venue for both head coaches Friday night, but after a sluggish start, Casey Dick’s Fayetteville Bulldogs got five touchdown passes from Drake Lindsey and a pair of Pick-6 interception returns by his defense to outlast ...
How the SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football teams fared in Week 6
By Kyle Sutherland 1. Bryant (5-0) beat Little Rock Central 42-0The Hornets went ahead and got this one out of the way early as they scored all of their points in the first half. 2. Conway (5-1) lost to Cabot 35-20Conway got down by two touchdowns in the first quarter and fought back a ...
Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish
Final Score: NHS- 27 PHS- 21 Nolensville (8-0) stays undefeated as they beat Page (7-1) to take a commanding lead in the region. This game started out slow but picked up pace as time passed in this contest. The first quarter would end with a score of 0-0. The only action came from an Eric […] The post Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish appeared first on Wilson County Source.
