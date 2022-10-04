ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Judge strikes down three Montana voting laws as unconstitutional

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses in court (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). In a sweeping 199-page ruling, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses struck down three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have changed voter identification laws, prohibited paid ballot collection and eliminated Election Day registration.
